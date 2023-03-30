Revelation 16:1-16: “And I heard a great voice out of the temple saying to the seven angels, Go your ways, and pour out the vials of the wrath of God upon the earth. 2) And the first went, and poured out his vial upon the earth; and there fell a noisome and grievous sore upon the men which had the mark of the beast, and upon them which worshipped his image.
“3) And the second angel poured out his vial upon the sea; and it became as the blood of a dead man: and every living soul died in the sea. 4) And the third angel poured out his vial upon the rivers and fountains of waters; and they became blood. 5) And I heard the angel of the waters say, Thou art righteous, O Lord, which art, and was, and shalt be, because thou hast judged thus. 6) For they have shed the blood of saints and prophets, and thou hast given them blood to drink; for they are worthy. 7) And I heard another out of the altar say, even so, Lord God Almighty, true and righteous are thy judgments.
“8) And the fourth angel poured out his vial upon the sun; and power was given unto him to scorch men with fire. 9) And men were scorched with great heat, and blasphemed the name of God, which hath power over these plagues: and they repented not to give him glory. 10) And the fifth angel poured out his vial upon the seat of the beast; and his kingdom was full of darkness; and they gnawed their tongues for pain, 11) And blasphemed the God of heaven because of their pains and their sores, and repented not of their deeds. 12) And the sixth angel poured out his vial upon the great river Euphrates; and the water thereof was dried up, that the way of the kings of the east might be prepared. 13) And I saw three unclean spirits like frogs come out of the mouth of the dragon, and out of the mouth of the beast, and out of the mouth of the false prophet.
“14) For they are the spirits of devils, working miracles, which go forth unto the kings of the earth and of the whole world, to gather them to the battle of that great day of God Almighty. 15) Behold, I come as a thief. Blessed is he that watcheth, and keeps his garments, lest he walk naked, and they see his shame. 16) And he gathered them together into a place called in the Hebrew tongue Armageddon.”
Brothers and sisters, it is time to stop putting God off. God has given those who have not given their lives to his son Jesus a chance to do so. Listen, the day will come when God will pour out his wrath on all the Earth and those who turned their backs on his son Jesus, lived according to their own way and obeyed the desires of their flesh. What a sad day it will be for those who rejected Christ and have to pay the price for their decision. I beg you all, please do not miss Jesus when he returns. Get your life right with him so you can join those who will spend eternity with Jesus. Do not forget God loves you and he wants you in heaven with him.
