Luke 24:1-12: “Now upon the first day of the week, very early in the morning, they came unto the sepulchre, bringing the spices which they had prepared, and certain others with them. 2) And they found the stone rolled away from the sepulchre. 3) And they entered in, and found not the body of the Lord Jesus. And it came to pass, as they were much perplexed thereabout, behold, two men stood by them in shining garments: 5) And as they were afraid, and bowed down their faces to the earth, they said unto them, Why seek ye the living among the dead? 6) He is not here but is risen: remember how he spake unto you when he was yet in Galilee, 7) Saying, The Son of man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men, and be crucified, and the third day rise again. 8) And they remembered his words,” 9) And returned from the sepulchre, and told all these things unto the eleven, and to all the rest. 10) It was Mary Magdalene and Joanna, and Mary the mother of James, and other women that were with them, which told these things unto the apostles. “ And their words seemed to them as idle tales, and they believed them not. 12) Then arose Peter, and ran unto the sepulchre; and stooping down, he beheld the linen clothes laid by themselves, and departed, wondering in himself at that which was come to pass.
Hello everyone, for those of you who do not know it, Jesus is alive and well. He got up out of the grave with all power in his hands and is sitting at the right hand of the Father in heaven. He has commissioned each of us to serve as an ambassador for him. He has called all men and women to do his will. Some may believe women have no place in the pulpit ministering for Christ. Not only can they serve in the pulpit, but they can serve in communities as well. God can use whoever He chooses to tell the good news of Jesus Christ. He used Mary Magdalene, Joanna, Mary the mother of John, and many other women who were there at the foot of the cross during his crucifixion. They were the first ones to tell of Jesus resurrection from the dead. Do not limit God to who you believe He should use to tell the good news of Jesus Christ. I thank God for the women who spread the news of Jesus. In closing, if you have not accepted Jesus as your Lord and savior, do it today, after all he is your Lord and savior.
