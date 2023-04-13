1 Thessalonians 4:13-18: “13) But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope. 14) For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him. 15) For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep. 16) For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: 17) Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord. 18) Wherefore comfort one another with these words.”
Brothers and sisters, one day, we do not know when, Jesus will come back for his children. All christians who live their lives according to God’s order will be going to heaven to spend eternity with Jesus. We all can have our opinion on the matter, but Jesus will return whether we are ready or not. The devil has deceived so many. He has convinced them Jesus would not be returning. Listen, that is a lie from the pits of hell. I am not judging anyone, because I too need Jesus. I do not have a heaven or a hell to place anyone in. I have family and friends that believe what the devil has told them. They have chosen to live their lives according to their desires and have strayed away from the will of God. We all have a right to live in the manner we chose because God has given us the freedom of choice. However, it does not make your choice right. You may think living life apart from God is so much fun. But, one day you will have to deal with the consequences of your choice. Brothers and sisters, you can have just as much fun living for Jesus as you can living for the devil. Take time to get to know Jesus, try him for yourself. After all, it is not about just having fun. It is about Jesus and his return for his children. Will you be ready to go back with him? Going with Jesus will be a happy and exciting day for those who have given their life him, by making him their Lord and savior. Those who decide not to give their life to Jesus will be left behind and experience the chaos that will erupt when the spirit of God leaves this earth. Do not hesitate, this is one event you do not want to miss.
