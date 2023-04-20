Luke 15:11-24: “11) And he said, A certain man had two sons: 12) And the younger of them said to his father, Father, give me the portion of goods that falleth to me. And he divided unto them his living. 13) And not many days after the younger son gathered all together, and took his journey into a far country, and there wasted his substance with riotous living.
“14) And when he had spent all, there arose a mighty famine in that land; and he began to be in want. 15) And he went and joined himself to a citizen of that country; and he sent him into his fields to feed swine. 16) And he would fain have filled his belly with the husks that the swine did eat: and no man gave unto him.
“17) And when he came to himself, he said, How many hired servants of my father’s have bread enough and to spare, and I perish with hunger! 18) I will arise and go to my father, and will say unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and before thee, 19) And am no more worthy to be called thy son: make me as one of thy hired servants. 20) And he arose and came to his father. But when he was yet a great way off, his father saw him, and had compassion, and ran, and fell on his neck, and kissed him.
“21) And the son said unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and in thy sight, and am no more worthy to be called thy son. 22) But the father said to his servants, Bring forth the best robe, and put it on him; and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet: 23) And bring hither the fatted calf, and kill it; and let us eat, and be merry: 24) For this my son was dead, and is alive again; he was lost, and is found. And they began to be merry.”
God is good all the time and all the time God is good. Brothers and sisters, we all have sinned and come short of the glory of God. Jesus is the forgiver of all sins. There is nothing that you can do that God is not able to forgive. There is no sin too great for him to forgive. He died for our sins, so we can spend eternity with him in heaven and the only way we can enter into heaven is through him. He wants us to know if we sin we can come back to him, but we must be willing. Yes, brothers and sisters, he truly loves us. Jesus paid the price for our sins with his precious blood, and he is the way out. In closing, I love you, but above all God loves you. So, give your life to him. Repent of your sins and ask him to come into your life today.
