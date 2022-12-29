If you will come along, today I would like to invite you to take a trip with me down memory lane. There is a special reason for this that I will explain a bit later.

After I dropped out of Arkansas A&M College back in 1958, I made my way to Little Rock, where I had family. After looking for a job for a few days, I went to work in the stock room of a local printer, earning $1.35 per hour. I stayed with this job for seven years and then took another job selling printing on straight commission. It was here that I went to work for my first, new era, “best friend” whose name was Bert Parke. Bert was very active in the Little Rock business community, and he began to promote me.

Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.

