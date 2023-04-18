With all of the rain and stormy weather recently, it may be tempting to stay inside and get cozy, but it may be time to spring clean your exercise routine. April is Move More Month, promoted by the American Heart Association (AHA), and there’s no better time to get moving than right now.
Whether you’ve got a treadmill in your living room or get winded after walking a half mile, any amount of movement is good for you. The AHA has resources to help you figure out how to exercise in a way that works for you, and it’s important to focus on making every move count. Here are some ideas from the AHA’s Make Every Move Count infographic to help you move more this month!
1. Don’t underestimate the power of a good stretch.
It may seem simple, but remembering to stretch your body can be a good way to get moving. Stretching before a workout is important, but stretching after sitting at a desk all day can also be important. Ten minutes of stretching is equivalent to walking the length of a football field, which makes it a great, low-stress way to exercise.
2. Dance parties are good for more than having fun.
If you want your workouts to be more fun and family friendly, consider having dance parties as a family or with your friend group. Whether scheduled or random, getting your groove on can be a great way to relieve stress and burn calories. If you’re still not convinced, dancing for an hour a week for a whole year is like taking a walk from Chicago to Indianapolis.
3. Spring cleaning can be good cardio.
For anyone who delayed spring cleaning this year, use it as an opportunity to move more. Moving around your house or apartment, lifting and moving things and even cleaning surfaces throughout your space are all part of a practical workout. On top of that, 20 minutes of vacuuming is equal to walking a mile, so it’s okay to grab your vacuum instead of hopping on the treadmill right now.
4. Grocery shopping can be healthy in more than one way.
Another practical workout is grocery shopping. You’ll already be moving around the store to check items off of your list, and you can try setting a step goal or just tracking your steps during each trip. If you don’t grocery shop as often, don’t worry. Walking around the store for 30 minutes every other week over the course of a year is similar to walking a marathon.
5. Remember exercise isn’t just for the gym.
Working out in a gym isn’t for everyone, and it’s important to remember there are other places you can exercise. Going for a walk after work or school is a great way to exercise, and finding a sport to play on the weekends can be another great way to get moving. Walking for two and a half hours every week for a year would be like walking across the whole state of Wyoming, and playing singles tennis for 30 minutes is similar to walking a 5K.
No matter how you choose to get moving, it’s important to make every move count. Visit heart.org/movemore to find more resources and infographics from the AHA.
