With all of the rain and stormy weather recently, it may be tempting to stay inside and get cozy, but it may be time to spring clean your exercise routine. April is Move More Month, promoted by the American Heart Association (AHA), and there’s no better time to get moving than right now.

Whether you’ve got a treadmill in your living room or get winded after walking a half mile, any amount of movement is good for you. The AHA has resources to help you figure out how to exercise in a way that works for you, and it’s important to focus on making every move count. Here are some ideas from the AHA’s Make Every Move Count infographic to help you move more this month!

