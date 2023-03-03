Everything about foster care is hard. Every Child Arkansas, a new collaborative effort involving 27 private foster care organizations working with the state of Arkansas, is trying to make it easier.
The organizations will be working together to address one of any state’s most challenging issues: removing children from abusive and neglectful homes, finding them “temporary” homes for sometimes years at a time, trying to help the biological families reach the point where their kids can return, and if that doesn’t work, finding the kids a permanent home.
Lauri Currier, who is the liaison between Every Child Arkansas and its backbone organization, Restore Hope, said the different foster care-related organizations started meeting in November 2021 with the goal of, for a change, having plenty of services for young people and plenty of of foster families.
As of December 2022, there were 4,100 children in foster care but only 1,600 homes ready for placements.
“For so long, we’ve worked to just have enough,” Currier said.
Currier has been fighting this battle for a long time. For about 15 years, she helped lead The CALL in Arkansas, a faith-based organization that has recruited and trained thousands of foster families. It’s part of the coalition. She transitioned to Every Child Arkansas last year to help build the spirit of collaboration between all the groups.
“Collaboration is a challenge, and to have 27 organizations sitting together at the table to address these issues that we have as a state is a pretty amazing feat,” she said. “So really, we’re banding together to do something that really has never been done before in any state.”
Here’s an example of what they’ll be doing. On Thursday, representatives of various organizations were meeting to discuss how to better distribute tangible goods – everything from diapers to beds – to both foster and biological families. The different organizations serve different constituencies and different areas. Those items may be readily available in cities, but they can be in short supply in rural areas.
To help address the shortfall of foster families, the Arkansas organizations have been joined by The Contingent, an Oregon-based foster care group with expertise in digital marketing. It will be using the group’s website, www.everychildarkansas.org, along with social media to connect families interested in fostering and adopting with the organization that best fits them. It also will help people find opportunities to volunteer.
Every Child Arkansas publicly launched Tuesday with an announcement at the Capitol, along with a related executive order signed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
That executive order appoints a working group composed of the secretaries of the Departments of Human Services, Public Safety and Education along with Every Child Arkansas. The goals include keeping children out of the system, increasing the number of foster families, and increasing the percentage of children reunited with their biological families.
Sanders’ working group will seek to streamline the delivery of services, including mental health and substance abuse services. It will focus on “trauma-informed training” for child welfare workers, educators and law enforcement officers, because these kids have been through a lot. It also will streamline the process of getting kids adopted and, specifically, to get them in the homes of relatives. It also will address the needs of children aging out of the foster care system, which according to the order, 196 did this last fiscal year.
The governor’s executive order came at the same time her Arkansas LEARNS education plan was quickly working its way through the Legislature. It’s controversial, as you probably know.
Everything else in this column should not be. Even in these divided times, we can agree that kids need safe homes, that sometimes outsiders must step in to help, that struggling families need support, and that sometimes stable families might have to permanently take their place.
We can agree that “enough” is the least we can do, but “plenty” would be better.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
