‘Murder Mystery 2” is a sequel to the 2019 whodunit-comedy directed by Jeremy Garelick (director of “The Wedding Ringer”) and once again by James Vanderbilt (writer of “Zodiac” and Scream 5 and 6).
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler return as Nick and Audrey Spitz who are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private detective agency off the ground. After getting an invite to the the Maharaja’s (once again played by Adeel Akhtar) wedding, they find themselves at the center of an international abduction when the groom gets kidnapped at his own wedding.
Anyone that knows me knows how much of a fan I am of the whodunit and murder mystery genre. You’d be hard pressed to find a whodunit I haven’t enjoyed and I always am able to have fun within these types of stories. I am a fan of the first “Murder Mystery,” released on Netflix back in 2019, and really enjoyed that first film. It definitely not as well made as a lot of whodunits are, but it was fun, charming and actually did a pretty good job with the mystery and the whole whodunit aspect of it.
Because of all this, I was actually really looking forward to this and while it is just as fun and entertaining as the first movie was, it is a step down and not as overall good or as much of a surprise as the first “Murder Mystery” ended up being. There are plenty of laughs, something you’d expect when having Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler back together again, and with a runtime just under 90 minutes long, it’s short and sweet and doesn’t take up too much of its time. It’s the type of movie I’d recommend watching during a raining day, if you’ve just got nothing else to put on or if you just need something in the background while you do housework.
Like I said, this is a step down from the first and all that really has to do with the whole mystery. A whodunit is only as good as its core mystery and this film’s mystery is pretty thin (more so than the first) and doesn’t stick the landing as well as the first one did. The worst thing a whodunit could do is be predictable and unfortunately this is just that. I’m actually historically pretty bad at predicting who the culprit is in any mystery film, but I actually called exactly who the killer was pretty much as soon as the unfortunate event happened. That being said, if you aren’t able to call the reveal, especially if you’re not able to call it as early as I did, you might like this a lot more than I did.
I think the film is also a bit too fast paced for its own good. The film is constantly moving, going from New York to a tropical island to Paris and so forth, never taking a moment to breathe. It’s only 90 minutes long so allowing the story air out a bit and adding 10 or 15 more minutes to the runtime would never hurt, especially for a mystery film like this. A lot of the side characters, aka the suspects, are not fleshed out as well as they should be and I think this would’ve also helped with that.
What this movie definitely still has going for it, however is the return of the iconic comedic duo that is Aniston and Sandler. These two just naturally have so much comedic chemistry with each other and are so good at making themselves easily likable. These two are seasoned comedians and can make even the worst of jokes and dialogue work. Most of the laughs that came from me in this film came from them. Not that the rest of the cast is bad per se, Mark Strong, Enrique Arce and Mélanie Laurent are quite good, but they’re just such standouts they steal any scene from anyone.
While “Murder Mystery 2” is not as good as the first and is way too predictable for its own good, I’d say it’s still worth a watch on Netflix, especially if you at least enjoyed the first film. It’s a breezy watch that you can at least have some fun with if nothing else. “Murder Mystery 2” is currently streaming on Netflix.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.