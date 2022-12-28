Most of the docents at the Museum of Veterans are very knowledgeable and are happy to answer questions. That is – if they know the correct answer. Otherwise, they will just say they do not know. Some are better informed than others regarding particular areas and events.
Also, there are many visitors who are also very well knowledgeable and the docents learn from them. Some had a front row seat at historical events. For instance, one Holocaust survivor has visited and shared personal information. A Hitler youth was a guest speaker at a gathering. At one event, there was 23 WWII veterans present. A few spoke. All were honored.
Some questions, especially from the kids, have obvious answers in the thoughts of the docents. An easy question posed – which war came first World War I or World War II.
Of course, there are the younger visitors who also share their own stories and a few result in some chuckles. One young man said his grandfather served in the Civil War. He’s sure, he said, it was that war because his grandfather told him so. It seems, his grandfather also had to stay behind on a battlefield when everyone else was allowed to go home because he missed his plane.
Some of the youngsters play online military games and share their rankings. One, who visits regularly, makes it known that he is a general and knows what it is like to serve in a battle zone. He’s been killed, he said, many times.
An older visitor, seeing a large framed picture of the raising of the flag on Iwo Jima, referred to it as the “raising of the flag over Hiroshima.” Maybe the visitor was just testing the docent to see if he knew what he was talking about. Maybe it was just a slip. The museum docent explained that at 8:15 a.m. on Monday, August 6, 1945, the nuclear weapon “Little Boy” was dropped on Hiroshima from an American B-29 bomber, the Enola Gay, flown by Colonel Paul Tibbets, directly killing an estimated 70,000 people. That is not, the docent shared, where the flag was raised.
Sometimes, docents hesitate in correcting a mistake not wanting to make anyone feel uncomfortable. Other times, they do it gently as in this case. The visitor was informed the famous raising was at Mt. Suribachi, an extinct 556-foot volcano on Iwo Jima. It was actually the site of two flag raisings by U.S. Marines during the battle for Iwo Jima. The first flag was raised Feb. 23, 1945 by men of the 3rd Platoon, Company E, 28th Marines. They were Corporal Charles W. Lindberg, First Lt. Harold G. Schrier, Sgt. Henry O. Hansen and Platoon Sgt. Ernest I. Thomas. The flag, taken from the transport Missoula, which had taken the platoon to Saipan, measured only 28 by 54 inches and was raised on a piece of Japanese water pipe found by PFC. Leo J. Rozek. The scene was photographed by SSGT. Louis Lowery of Leatherneck Magazine. Because the flag was hard to see, another flag was obtained from LST779 on the beach and a second flag raising was staged for photographer Joe Rosenthal. Involved, this time, were marines John H. Bradley, Michael Strank, Harlon H. Block, Franklin R. Sousley, Rene A. Gagnon and Ira H. Hayes.
The museum’s goal is to serve, honor and educate.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, the museum is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. Also, group tours are available with appointment. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.