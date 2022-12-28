Most of the docents at the Museum of Veterans are very knowledgeable and are happy to answer questions. That is – if they know the correct answer. Otherwise, they will just say they do not know. Some are better informed than others regarding particular areas and events.

Also, there are many visitors who are also very well knowledgeable and the docents learn from them. Some had a front row seat at historical events. For instance, one Holocaust survivor has visited and shared personal information. A Hitler youth was a guest speaker at a gathering. At one event, there was 23 WWII veterans present. A few spoke. All were honored.

