For another week, the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia will be closed due to cleaning and rearranging exhibits. The update for re-opening is Feb. 17.
One new exhibit, will be representative of the Prisoners of War and the pain and stress they endured. Attention will be drawn to the life of George Mathey Jones, a Vilonia soldier who was captured by Germans in 1943. When he died, at age 84, he still had flashbacks and night terrors, his family said.
Ssgt. Jones was a rail-splitter, Company I, 335th Infantry 4th Platoon, light machine gun section. He was involved in a battle where only 19 men survived. They were gunned down by German machine guns hidden in haystacks. Ssgt. Jones was wounded by a grenade and taken to Stalag 11B and held in captivity for six or seven months. There was no painkillers or anesthesia. A typical meal was raw potatoes and kraut juice. And, it was cold and he had only boards to sleep on.
Another focus will be American soldiers on the Bataan Death March, which began April 10, 1942. The exhibit will serve as reminder to those, who did not endure it, the pain of the soldiers who did.
The day after the surrender of the main Philippine island of Luzon to the Japanese, the 75,000 Filipino and American troops captured on the Bataan Peninsula began the forced “Death March,” to a prison camp near Cabanatuan. It lasted five days for some and up to 12 days for others
The prisoners were forced to march 85 miles in six days, with only one meal of rice during the entire journey. The soldiers were starved and beat and bayoneted during the march. Some were just too weak to walk. The stronger were not permitted to help the weaker. Survivors were taken by rail from San Fernando to prisoner-of-war camps, where thousands more died from disease, mistreatment and starvation.
Although the Japanese were unprepared for the large number of prisoners in their care, the root of the brutality lay in the Japanese attitude that a soldier should die before surrender. A warrior’s surrender meant the forfeiture of all rights to treatment as a human being. It has been documented that about 5,200 Americans died as a result.
Museum officials have met one of the survivors. He shared little of his story. However, there are photos in the exhibit that relate the struggles of others.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive in Vilonia, the museum’s hours of operation will continue from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. Also, special tours are available by appointment. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.