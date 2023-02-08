For another week, the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia will be closed due to cleaning and rearranging exhibits. The update for re-opening is Feb. 17.

One new exhibit, will be representative of the Prisoners of War and the pain and stress they endured. Attention will be drawn to the life of George Mathey Jones, a Vilonia soldier who was captured by Germans in 1943. When he died, at age 84, he still had flashbacks and night terrors, his family said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.