In the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there are many unique items with extended history. One that might be surprising is a U.S. Army Signal Corps generator by Franklin Electric.

The generator, which weighs less than 100 pounds, was used to power the radio equipment used by paratroopers and other assault troops in WWII. It was donated to the museum by the late Dwight Boyd of Conway.

