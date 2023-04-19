In the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there are many unique items with extended history. One that might be surprising is a U.S. Army Signal Corps generator by Franklin Electric.
The generator, which weighs less than 100 pounds, was used to power the radio equipment used by paratroopers and other assault troops in WWII. It was donated to the museum by the late Dwight Boyd of Conway.
Founded in 1944 with less than $20,000 in capital, Franklin Electric has grown from a niche electric motor business into a multi-million dollar global enterprise – some might say due to the military contract.
When the company began, there was plans for it to specialize in designing products for the specific needs of individual customers. However, as they were getting started, World War II was at its peak and there was virtually no civilian market for electrical motors. Less than three months after it was founded, Franklin received the military contract.
Over the next four months Franklin sold $228,219 in generators to the Army Signal Corps. The military contract kept the young company very busy. In fact, the Army was Franklin’s only customer during 1945. In August 1945, however, World War II ended. When the Army’s orders to Franklin abruptly stopped, the company had to learn to cope with a peacetime economy.
The fairly rare generator, at more than 70 years old, is still in working condition.
Also museum related, this week, Mickey Fortner was named the 2023 Faulkner County Veteran of the Year. At the age of 18, Mickey began serving with the U.S. Army in the Alfa Company 2nd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery. He was sent to Freiburg, Germany, where he served as a military police officer. Later, he was stationed at Pine Bluff Arsenal. He has lived in the Vilonia area for more than 40 years. He owns Mickey’s Plumbing. He and his wife, Charlene have three children and 11 grandchildren. He is a volunteer member of the Vilonia Water Board Association and serves on the security team for Beryl Baptist Church.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive in Vilonia, the museum is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. Also, group tours by appointment. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
