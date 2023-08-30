There are hundreds of military patches on display at the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia. At one time, most were attached to a uniform and communicating a variety of information including a soldier’s division and what their role was in it as well as recognition for a job well done.
It is common practice for veterans visiting to look for their patch and they inspire many stories. This past week, a group was searching for a Wolfhound patch and found it.
The 27th Infantry Regiment, nicknamed the “Wolfhounds,” is a regiment of the U.S. Army established in 1901, that served in the Philippine–American War, in the Siberian Intervention after World War I, and as part of the 25th Infantry Division during World War II, the Korean War, and later the Vietnam War. More recently the regiment deployed to Afghanistan for the second time, following two deployments to Iraq.
It wasn’t until the Civil War that American troops adopted the use of patches. Every patch during that time was unique because they were all stitched by hand by their loved ones back home. Sewing and embroidery machines hadn’t been invented yet. As well, they were fairly plain due to the high cost of materials and cotton and thread shortages.
Things changed in World War 1. The Industrial Revolution was evolving as the newly invented sewing and embroidery machines streamlined patch production. The Army’s 81st Division created the first tactical patch. These troops were trained at Fort Jackson, which had a creek next to it, known as Wildcat Creek. Their patch had an embroidered wildcat against an olive green background. Soon, most divisions sported their own unique patches.
By World War II, military patches had become the norm. One fun story, during WWII, the military commissioned Walt Disney Studios to create patch designs. Thus, 1,200 insignias were created featuring Disney characters. The most popular patch had Donald Duck. Some officers felt it demeaned the integrity of their units having Disney characters on patches, but it brought a smile to soldier’s faces and was a tremendous morale booster. Donald Duck appeared on at least 216 logos including on a patch for the U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Technical Air Communications Squadron as well as the USAF 531st Bomb Squadron.
Patches in the World War II era were much brighter than previous generations and people began to collect them. Kids would write letters to soldiers to boost morale and ask for the soldiers to mail them patches for their collections.
Starting with the Vietnam War, patches became more subdued, so they’d blend better into a soldier’s uniform. The USMC stopped wearing unit patches in 1947. This was done on the basis that the Marines are a unified unit. Nothing distinguishes each from the other.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive in Vilonia, the museum hours are 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Friday and Saturdays and group tours by appointment. For information, call 501-796-8181. There is no charge to tour.
