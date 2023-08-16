At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there are many letters. Most are letters to mothers, dads and girlfriends. A few are on display but many are in boxes.
However, one is framed and praises the troops’ for extraordinary work. It was written Feb. 28, 1919 by General John J. “Black Jack” Pershing, commander of the American Expeditionary Forces and it begins “My Fellow Soldiers.” Pershing expressed his profound respect and appreciation for the sacrifice, endurance, and will of those who served under him. Of course, the letter was widely distributed then with each member of the AEF receiving a copy of the message. Today, though, it is a rare collectible.
Another passage in the letter reads: “Whether keeping lonely vigil in the trenches or gallantly storming the enemy’s stronghold; whether enduring monotonous drudgery at the rear, or sustaining the fighting line at the front, each has bravely and efficiently played his part,” Pershing wrote.
Pershing is the second highest ranked military officer in United States history. He was appointed General of the Armies, which indicates command over all branches of the U.S. armed services, on September 3, 1919. He is the only person to receive the rank while living. The only other person to hold this rank is Lieutenant General George Washington who received it nearly 200 years after his service in 1976. General of the Armies rank is equivalent to a six-star General status, though no insignia has ever been created.
Pershing spent the first years of his military fighting in U.S. campaigns against the Apache and Sioux Native Americans in New Mexico, Arizona and other outposts in the West. In Montana, he was promoted to first lieutenant of the 10th Cavalry, becoming one of the first white officers to command an all-Black regiment. Pershing often expressed praise and admiration for the Black soldiers he commanded, which may have earned him the nickname “Black Jack.” Other historical writings says it was due to his strict attitude toward discipline and his service.
One example, directly after his wedding before the general and his bride could carry out their honeymoon, he was abruptly ordered to join the forces as the representative of the Army of the United States in the war between Japan and Russia. Like the good soldier that he was there was no complaining, no expression of his personal disappointment. It has been written by historians that he at once obeyed.
Pershing’s letter hangs in the WWI exhibit along with a mannequin dressed in a Doughboy uniform, a cannon ball used for bunker busting as well as other related items. Along with this letter, the exhibit provides a glimpse into the lives of the men and women who lived through World War I.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive in Vilonia, the museum is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. Also, tours by appointment. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.