At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there are many letters. Most are letters to mothers, dads and girlfriends. A few are on display but many are in boxes.

However, one is framed and praises the troops’ for extraordinary work. It was written Feb. 28, 1919 by General John J. “Black Jack” Pershing, commander of the American Expeditionary Forces and it begins “My Fellow Soldiers.” Pershing expressed his profound respect and appreciation for the sacrifice, endurance, and will of those who served under him. Of course, the letter was widely distributed then with each member of the AEF receiving a copy of the message. Today, though, it is a rare collectible.

