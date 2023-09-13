At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there are many publications on display including Stars and Stripes, Life and Yank. All showcase the military lifestyle.

Yank, the Army weekly, was published by the U.S. military during World War II. The magazine was written by soldiers with a few officers as managers. Each cover has amazing photographs leading to detailed stories of life as a soldier. Inside there are G.I. Joe cartoons, Sad Sack cartoons, photos of pin-ups and mail call. The May 18, 1945 cover shows photos of American soldiers who were prisoners of the Germans. Inside, the headline reads German atrocities regarding concentration camps.

