At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there are many publications on display including Stars and Stripes, Life and Yank. All showcase the military lifestyle.
Yank, the Army weekly, was published by the U.S. military during World War II. The magazine was written by soldiers with a few officers as managers. Each cover has amazing photographs leading to detailed stories of life as a soldier. Inside there are G.I. Joe cartoons, Sad Sack cartoons, photos of pin-ups and mail call. The May 18, 1945 cover shows photos of American soldiers who were prisoners of the Germans. Inside, the headline reads German atrocities regarding concentration camps.
One paragraph said Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower “is used to war and the death and dirt that goes with it.” However, visiting the liberated death camps so moved him that he requested a committee of Allied and neutral journalists and statesmen to visit some of the camps in person to see the horror with their own eyes while the marks of horror were fresh. “These pages Yank presents first-hand reports by our own reporters who have been with U.S. troops visiting concentration and extermination camps,” the article says.
There are also lighter articles in the issue including a short story with the headline “Iron Ducks Go Garrison.”
It details a PFC. Maurice Trombly of Springfield, VA, a machinist in the Army, whose job ended up being a drill sergeant to 42 ducklings originally purchased for meals. The ducklings ended up providing entertainment to GIs watching them at a recreation center in Teheran, where many GIs of the Persian Gulf Command went for seven day “rest furloughs.”
The article said Trombly was actually in charge of utilities at the center. While the birds were being fattened up for the table, he clipped their wings hoping to keep them from flying away. To keep them from wandering to the vicinity of the pool, he instituted a few GI regulations. At first the ducks, according to the article, were pretty wild. Soon, PFC Trombly convinced them he was their platoon leader and using a drill sergeant voice taught them how to conform to a close-order drill.
The first issue was published June 17, 1942, as a 24-page weekly tabloid, with no ads, costing a nickel, and initially was made available only to the US Army overseas.
The fifth issue, dated July 15, 1942, was made available to all service members within the U.S. and in newsstands for public purchase. The circulation exceeded 2.5 million in 41 countries with 21 editions. The last issue was published on December 28, 1945.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive in Vilonia, the museum hours are 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Also, group tours by appointment. For information, call 501-796-8181. There is no charge to tour.
