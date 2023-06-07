At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there is soldier footwear of many colors and shapes – from American Civil War brogans to the coyote brown of now days. Footwear may have been as important to soldiers as their weapons.
The weights of the footwear vary – from a few ounces on flats to one boot weighing three pounds or more. There are boots from all seasons. You may see bunny boots, jump boots, jungle boots and Mod 2 boots. Tall boots and calf-high boots are also on display. There is a story behind each and all have been worn by a soldier.
Infantry regiments of the U.S. military were equipped with calf-high boots in the War of 1812. From the 1820s until before the American Civil War soldiers were issued ankle-high boots. There was no “left” or “right” boot; instead, they shaped themselves to the wearer’s feet over time. As a result, these boots were very uncomfortable until broken in and often resulted in blisters. They were replaced in 1858 with an improved version generally known as Jeff Davis boots after Jefferson Davis, the Secretary of War who re-equipped the army in the 1850s. These were used until the 1880s.
One of the most talked about versions, at the museum, is the black jungle boots. Although the use of jungle boots predates World War II, when small units of U.S. soldiers in Panama were issued rubber-soled, canvas-upper boots for testing, at the museum, they are most frequently associated with Vietnam.
Soldiers who wore them, in Vietnam, said the bottom of your feet would get very hot wearing them making soldiers feet very sore. Museum docents have been told by Vietnam veterans, that it felt like walking on a hot tin roof with one’s socks on. One soldier tells of purposely wading in water to cool his feet.
To help prevent American foot injuries from enemy punji stake traps and nails, the 1966 jungle boots used a stainless steel plate inside the boot’s sole.
The U.S. military jungle boot’s popularity extended beyond Americans. One Vietnam told about trading a soldier from the 1st Battalion of the Royal Australian Regiment, who co-joined the Americans in The Republic Of South Vietnam alongside the US Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade in 1965, a pair of jungle boots for an Australian Army-issued “slouch hat.” According to the soldier, that was a common practice.
Although not confirmed, jungle boots are also said to have inspired the American military expression “boots on the ground,” that gained traction during the Vietnam War and saw a resurgence during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and combat operations.
In 2005, the United States Marine Corps retired the black jungle boots from front-line military service. Also, the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force removed the black jungle boots from frontline service, swapping them for suede desert-style boots after the U.S. Army adopted the Army combat uniform and the U.S. Air Force adopted the airman battle uniform. Some government agencies outside the United States also issued U.S. made jungle boots. One example is in Afghanistan, with soldiers of the former Afghan National Army wearing black jungle boots with American-made combat uniforms.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, the museum hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Also, by appointment for group tours. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
