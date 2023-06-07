At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there is soldier footwear of many colors and shapes – from American Civil War brogans to the coyote brown of now days. Footwear may have been as important to soldiers as their weapons.

The weights of the footwear vary – from a few ounces on flats to one boot weighing three pounds or more. There are boots from all seasons. You may see bunny boots, jump boots, jungle boots and Mod 2 boots. Tall boots and calf-high boots are also on display. There is a story behind each and all have been worn by a soldier.

