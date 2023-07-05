One item we have in the Museum of Veterans is so small that it may be overlooked by some. It is a bugle made in 1916 during World War I. We really don’t know the history of the piece but we wish we did. We can only imagine a soldier playing it. The patina, the dents and gouges serves as proof it is indeed real battle scars, not the pretend ones.
We wonder if it ever played Taps. In our mind it did. Some may not know there are several legends concerning the origin of Taps. You may have to use your imagination there also. The most widely circulated one states that a Union Army infantry officer, whose name often is given as Captain Robert Ellicombe, first ordered “Taps” performed at the funeral of his son, a Confederate soldier killed during the Peninsula Campaign. The story claims that Ellicombe found the tune in the pocket of his son’s clothing and performed it to honor his memory, but there is no record of any man named Robert Ellicombe holding a commission as captain in the Army of the Potomac during the Peninsula Campaign.
Another story says that Daniel Butterfield composed Taps. It has has been sworn to by numerous reputable witnesses including his bugler Norton, who reportedly first performed the tune. While scholars continue to debate whether or not the tune was original or based on an earlier melody, few researchers doubt that Butterfield is responsible for the current tune.
Another, perhaps more historically verifiable, account of Taps first being used in the context of a military funeral involves John C. Tidball, a Union artillery captain who during a break in fighting ordered the tune sounded for a deceased soldier in lieu of the more traditional – and much less discreet – three volley tribute. Army Col. James A. Moss, in an officer’s manual initially published in 1911, reports the following:
“During the Peninsula Campaign in 1862, a soldier of Tidball’s Battery A of the 2nd Artillery was buried at a time when the battery occupied an advanced position concealed in the woods. It was not safe to fire the customary three volleys over the grave, on account of the proximity of the enemy, and it occurred to Capt. Tidball that the sounding of Taps would be the most appropriate ceremony that could be substituted.”
While not necessarily addressing the origin of the Taps, this does represent the first recorded instance of it being sounded as part of a military funeral. Until then, while the tune had meant that the soldiers’ day of work was finished, it had little to none of the connotation or overtone of death, with which it so often is associated today.
Another lesser-known legend is that of Lt. William Waid paying saloon-keepers to shut off the taps to the kegs when the song was played in a neighboring army camp. LT Waid’s name has not been found in Union or Confederate records.
Of course, there are other versions as well. We welcome you to visit and see the bugle as well as the rest of the World War I display which includes a Doughboy uniform, dog tag and various other items.
The museum hours are 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. We open also for group tours. For information, call 501-796-8181. There is no charge to tour.
