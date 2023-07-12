In the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, we have two four-ration packs of cigarettes. Both were purchased by the museum and displayed, out of reach of a child, but at eye level. Today, both are behind glass. One container is pristine, never opened. The other one has three cigarettes left in it. A grown up was caught, recently, on camera helping himself to one of those cigarettes.

Cigarettes are as much a part of military history as rations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.