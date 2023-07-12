In the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, we have two four-ration packs of cigarettes. Both were purchased by the museum and displayed, out of reach of a child, but at eye level. Today, both are behind glass. One container is pristine, never opened. The other one has three cigarettes left in it. A grown up was caught, recently, on camera helping himself to one of those cigarettes.
Cigarettes are as much a part of military history as rations.
The cigarettes, on display at the museum, were issued in Vietnam and more than 50 years old. However, cigarettes were readily available to men in the military beginning in WWI. The Reserve Ration was issued during the latter part of World War I to feed troops who were away from a field kitchen. It originally consisted of bacon or canned meat, cans of hard bread or hardtack biscuits, coffee, sugar, and salt.
There was also a separate “tobacco ration” with 10 cigarette rolling papers, later replaced by brand-name machine-rolled cigarettes.
America supplied cigarettes to military men in stunning numbers during World War II. Philip Morris and other U.S. tobacco suppliers reported rolling and selling 290 billion cigarettes in 1943. With the rationale to relieve boredom and improve the morale of fighting men, cigarettes came standard inside ration boxes with candy and gum.
During the Korean War, all ration units, breakfast, dinner, and supper included food, purification tablets, a four-pack of cigarettes, matches, gum, coffee, paper, powdered drink mixes and sugar.
Vietnam War C-Ration meals contained a single four-pack of cigarettes offered in the most popular cigarette brands: Lucky Strikes, Parliament, Chesterfields or Pall Mall’s, Winston, Marlboro, Kools, and Salem for the troops. Some Vietnam veterans recall their cigarettes would get wet, from sweat, while in their pockets.
Cigarettes could also be purchased at a discounted pack in all base exchanges.
In 1986, the directive was issued by Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger, who announced “an intense anti-smoking campaign … at all levels of all services.” The policy banned tobacco use during basic training, increased the number of designated non-smoking areas and prohibited health care providers from smoking on duty.
However, in 1990 as troops were deployed to Saudi Arabia, campaigns were underway to send troops care packages” of food, personal care products, and cigarettes.
The museum hours are 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday. We open also for group tours. For information, call 501-796-8181. There is no charge to tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.