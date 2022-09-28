A couple of years ago, the Museum of Veterans and Military in Vilonia, was gifted with some military items belonging to the late Jim Rector of Dover. He was a paratrooper with the 11th Airborne Division in WWII.

The items included his helmet, a pair of jump coveralls, a bayonet, a canteen and a mess kit. There were lots of papers, photographs and newspaper clippings among the mix. Reading yellowed documents, one thing was very clear – Mr. Rector served his country with pride. As far as the details, one must use a bit of imagination to fill in the blanks.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.