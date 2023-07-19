The Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, has at least 60 bayonets and knives including at least one KA-BAR on display from the Vietnam era.
In addition to having them for combat reasons, veterans say they used them for opening cans and digging in the dirt and even for entertainment. Some laughed about the number of tips that were broken off throwing them into targets. Collectible now, at one time, veterans said they could be purchased for pennies on the dollar at flea markets and military stores.
The KA-BAR is the most famous fixed blade knife in the world. It was designed to serve our troops during World War II and is still doing its job, with honors, 70 plus years later. Some older vets from WWII said they returned stateside with their KA-BAR. In some instances, there are stories of them being passed to family members. Some of the family members have passed them to the museum.
The owner of the KA-BAR trademark, the Union Cutlery Co. of Olean, New York, began using the name on its knives and in its advertising in 1923 after receiving a testimonial letter from a fur trapper, who used the knife to kill a wounded bear that attacked him when his rifle jammed. According to company records, the letter was only partially legible, with “ka-bar” readable as fragments of the phrase “kill a bear.”
In 1923, the company adopted the name KA-BAR from the “bear story” as their trademark. Beginning in 1923, the KA-BAR trademark was used as a ricasso stamp by Union Cutlery Co. on its line of automatic switchblade pocket knives.
As its new name implied, the “knife, fighting utility” was designed as a dual-purpose knife. It was both an effective combat knife and a utility tool, well-suited to the type of jungle warfare encountered by Marines in the Pacific theater. This dual-purpose design resulted in some criticism claiming that it wasn’t great as a combat weapon, but combat experience of returning veterans as well as reports from the battlefield soon dispelled the doubts about its combat effectiveness.
After WWII, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps continued to use the KA-BAR. In addition to military contract knives, the knife was produced for the civilian market, and is used by many today as a general-purpose hunting and utility knife. Also, some law enforcement officers have said they carry them.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive in Vilonia, the museum is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. Also, special tours are available by appointment. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
