The Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, has at least 60 bayonets and knives including at least one KA-BAR on display from the Vietnam era.

In addition to having them for combat reasons, veterans say they used them for opening cans and digging in the dirt and even for entertainment. Some laughed about the number of tips that were broken off throwing them into targets. Collectible now, at one time, veterans said they could be purchased for pennies on the dollar at flea markets and military stores.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.