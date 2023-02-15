At the Museum of Veterans in Vilonia, we have several battle-captured Japanese Prayer Flags. Some are in really good condition and others are a bit torn, lightly mothed and have some staining. The museum has a couple of silk, but the majority is on cotton. The pattern is a red disk on a white field.
We do have a large but most are small and belonged to Japanese soldiers in WWII and were kept inside their helmets for good luck as they served on battlefields. The signed prayer flags were farewell gifts and the text is like signatures on a best wishes card that you might give to a departing employee. They were a Bon Voyage souvenir, the larger signature often being the soldier’s squadron commander. Some, also, have signatures and messages written on them from family and friends wishing him victory over the enemy.
These flags offered the Japanese soldier a personal connection to the hopes and wishes of family and friends. They also helped the bearer through tough times and reminded him to do his duty. During the war, the Japanese Emperor and the country were considered one and the same, so great honor fell to the family of those who died serving the Emperor. Self-sacrifice was a central belief of the Japanese culture at the time, so this frame of mind was considered natural.
The majority of those in the museum were donated by the late James Clifton who was a highly-decorated Army veteran who served in WWII and Korea. Master Sgt. Clifton served in the 11th Division, Airborne Screaming Eagles. He was a Purple Heart recipient and 2012 Inductee to the Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame.
On another note, we are taking nominations for the museum’s Faulkner County Veteran the Year for 2023. The deadline is March 15. Go to the museum’s Facebook page Veterans Museum Vilonia for more details.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, the museum hours are 9 to 3, Fridays and Saturdays. Also, by appointments. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
