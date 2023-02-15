At the Museum of Veterans in Vilonia, we have several battle-captured Japanese Prayer Flags. Some are in really good condition and others are a bit torn, lightly mothed and have some staining. The museum has a couple of silk, but the majority is on cotton. The pattern is a red disk on a white field.

We do have a large but most are small and belonged to Japanese soldiers in WWII and were kept inside their helmets for good luck as they served on battlefields. The signed prayer flags were farewell gifts and the text is like signatures on a best wishes card that you might give to a departing employee. They were a Bon Voyage souvenir, the larger signature often being the soldier’s squadron commander. Some, also, have signatures and messages written on them from family and friends wishing him victory over the enemy.

