Many visitors that come into the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia are eager to share what they know, including the Daughters of the American Revolutionary War.

Museum docents have learned there are many chapters in Arkansas. Most of the men who fought were militiamen who grabbed their hunting rifle off the wall and ran to take on the British. Often they would shoot from behind trees and shoot officers off their horses, an act considered by the British to be ungentlemanly. In many ways it was a guerrilla war. We stood little chance standing toe-to-toe with British regulars so we fought anyway we could. Eventually our regulars grew strong enough to force the British off our shores, but some historians speculate we never would have gotten there without the militia.

