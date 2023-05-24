Many visitors that come into the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia are eager to share what they know, including the Daughters of the American Revolutionary War.
Museum docents have learned there are many chapters in Arkansas. Most of the men who fought were militiamen who grabbed their hunting rifle off the wall and ran to take on the British. Often they would shoot from behind trees and shoot officers off their horses, an act considered by the British to be ungentlemanly. In many ways it was a guerrilla war. We stood little chance standing toe-to-toe with British regulars so we fought anyway we could. Eventually our regulars grew strong enough to force the British off our shores, but some historians speculate we never would have gotten there without the militia.
Touring the museum’s American Revolutionary War exhibit, it contains uniforms, a musket, a powder horn, a print of George Washington and other related items. There is a copy of the Declaration of Independence and references made concerning the Midnight Ride and Valley Forge.
There’s also a book and a photo with a caption telling about Deborah Sampson who is best known for disguising herself as a man to serve in the Continental Army. Her father abandoned the family when Sampson was five. On May 23, 1782, at the age of 21, Sampson disguised herself as a man named Robert Shurtliff and enlisted serving under the Fourth Massachusetts Regiment.
Sampson was chosen to serve as part of the Light Infantry Troops – the most active troops in the Hudson Valley from 1782 to 1783. To be inducted into the Light Infantry Troops, soldiers had to meet specific requirements. They needed a height of at least 5’5” and had to be physically able to keep a fast and steady marching pace. They were referred to as “light” infantry because they traveled with fewer supplies and took part in small, risky missions and skirmishes. During one of these skirmishes, Sampson was shot in the shoulder. Unable to seek proper medical treatment without revealing her true gender, she allegedly left the bullet in her shoulder and continued her duty as a soldier.
Sampson served undetected until she fell unconscious with a high fever while on a mission during the summer of 1783. The attending physician, discovered Sampson’s gender while treating her. He revealed her identity and she was honorably discharged.
On another note, the museum’s Peace Chapel will serve the family and friends of Lane “Tank” Romanelli on June 3, honoring his life. Romanelli was killed recently in an accident. Also, the museum will host the Diamond State Punishers’ Ride In honoring the life of veteran Herbert “Lucky” Page on June 10.
The museum, located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, is open for tours from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. There is no charge to tour. Group tours may be available on other days by appointments. For information, call 501-796-8181.
