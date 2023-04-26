Housed in a 40 by 60 foot building in Vilonia, the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, has hundreds of donated military items – some large, some small. All have a story behind them.
There’s seldom a week the museum doesn’t receive soldier memorabilia of some sort. Some of it comes from out of state. This past week, we received a package from Linda Downs postmarked Florida. A cousin, she said, from Conway told her about the museum. She made contact via email to assure the items would be accepted. Inside the package, were items that belonged to her dad, Truman Andrew Glover, including a photo, ribbons, medals and badges as well as a Bronze Star and documentation that he served at the Battle of the Bulge – which took place Dec. 16, 1944-Jan. 25, 1945.
The United States suffered well over 80,000 casualties, including an official Army count of 19,246 dead and more than 23,000 American troops taken prisoner during that battle. It is a sobering reality and testament to the scale of the struggle to realize that the Battle of the Bulge accounts for about 10 percent of all American combat casualties in World War II.
Currently, plans are being made to place Mr. Glover’s items on display along with his story.
Mr. Glover enlisted in the Army on October 12, 1939. He was assigned to the Army’s Field Artillery, eventually joining General George Patton’s 3rd Army. During the period of August 1943 through May 1945, Cannon Company 347th Infantry, 87th Infantry Division, European Theater of Operations fought in Ardennes, Rhineland, later known as the Battle of the Bulge. Private Glover’s service during this period earned him the Combat Infantryman Badge.
In 1977, according to his daughter, he was notified that his Combat Infantryman Badge was eligible for conversion to a Bronze Star. He requested the star and received it in 1978, again never explaining to his family why he received it. When the movie “Patton” was released in 1970, he insisted that his wife and daughter go see it, only saying that he served under General Patton. He did not go with them. He did later watch it when it was broadcast on television. His only comment was related to General Patton and how accurately George C. Scott portrayed him. Truman died in 1985, following a heart attack during the night on Super Bowl Sunday.
Mr. Glover remained in the Army after World War II, serving both stateside and in Germany. He retired from the Army in 1959, as a Master Sergeant, and moved his family to Modesto, California where he remained until his death. In 1965 he went to work for the Army’s Defense Depot in California, retiring in 1975 with 30 years of service to the government, never speaking of his time during activity duty.
On his daughter, Linda’s 40th birthday in 1997, her mother gave her Mr. Glover’s Bronze Star. She said she never knew he had it. When asked how he earned it, her mother said she had no idea. Linda requested documentation from the Department of the Army. They provided copies of the documents supporting the Star. More research, she learned that her father had participated in one of the most well-known battles of World War II but he never spoke of it.
The museum, located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, is open for tours from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. There is no charge to tour. Group tours may be available on other days by appointments. For information, call 501-796-8181.
