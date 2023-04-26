Housed in a 40 by 60 foot building in Vilonia, the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, has hundreds of donated military items – some large, some small. All have a story behind them.

There’s seldom a week the museum doesn’t receive soldier memorabilia of some sort. Some of it comes from out of state. This past week, we received a package from Linda Downs postmarked Florida. A cousin, she said, from Conway told her about the museum. She made contact via email to assure the items would be accepted. Inside the package, were items that belonged to her dad, Truman Andrew Glover, including a photo, ribbons, medals and badges as well as a Bronze Star and documentation that he served at the Battle of the Bulge – which took place Dec. 16, 1944-Jan. 25, 1945.

