At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there are a couple of different kinds of practice landmines as well as a WWII era mine detector.
There’s a practice mine in the Afghanistan display – placed there by a veteran who was injured by a similar, but real one, during his deployment. The museum also has on display a replica M18A1 Claymore, commonly used in Vietnam as part of an ambush situation, in the LZ Green room.
Claymores primarily as command-detonated mines (the soldier who planted it hits the switch to set it off) as opposed to pressure-detonated (step on it and boom) or other triggering mechanisms. Claymores can be set off other ways (timer, tripwires, etc.) but that use violates the Mine Ban Treaty. The United States has aligned with the anti-personnel landmine (APL) policy outside of the Korean Peninsula.
Claymores are directional anti-personnel mine developed for the United States Armed Forces. Its inventor, Norman MacLeod, named the mine after a large Scottish medieval sword.
The Vietcong liked to use captured claymores as booby traps. Set off by trip wires, a claymore mounted close to the ground was capable of cutting the legs off an unwary enemy. Veterans have shared, while visiting, stories of losing a buddies in such situations where the mines were being used by allies in an ambush situation.
A more unusual use was found for claymores by many American GIs. The explosive burned with intense heat, and a small amount of explosive could rapidly heat a can of C-rations in the field. While never designed for it, and undoubtedly never sanctioned, claymores became one of the most popular field stoves in the war.
On another note, we are taking nominations for the museum’s Faulkner County Veteran the Year for 2023. Go to the museum’s facebook page Veterans Museum Vilonia for more details.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, the museum hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Also, by appointments. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
