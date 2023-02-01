At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there is a tribute to those soldiers who served in the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.
Inside the exhibit you will see mannequins dressed in uniforms wearing foul weather gear as well as a field radio display. There are photos and information on the brutal 17-day battle where the freezing cold weather was accompanied by frozen ground, creating considerable danger of frostbite casualties, icy roads, and weapon malfunctions. According to records, medical supplies froze. Morphine syrettes had to be defrosted in a medic’s mouth before they could be injected; blood plasma was frozen and useless on the battlefield. Even cutting off clothing to deal with a wound risked gangrene and frostbite. Batteries used for the Jeeps and radios did not function properly in the temperature and quickly ran down. Likewise, the springs on the firing pins would not strike hard enough to fire the round, or would jam.
Soldiers had a hard time keeping their weapons working in the torturous cold mornings. The frozen temperatures also caused frost lock on weaponry, including the M1 carbine rifle and the .50 caliber and .30 caliber machine guns. In the heat of the battle, soldiers urinated on their weapons to thaw them.
Inside the exhibit, there is also a large Tootsie Roll. That candy serves as a means to share some history – hopefully encouraging those touring to question why it is displayed.
According to legend, in 1950, the radio code word for 60 MM mortar ammunition was, “Tootsie Roll.” To prevent the enemy from learning that ammunition was running low, American troops battling in the Chosin Reservoir would radio, “We need more Tootsie Rolls.” One such transmission, according to historical writings, was translated verbatim by the radioman at the airstrip.
The radioman, apparently, did not have the code sheets that would tell him what a “Tootsie Roll” was, but knew the request was urgent, so he called in the order. Soon, pallets of Tootsie Roll candies parachuted from the sky to the First Marine Division. While it was not ammunition, the candy parachuting down from the sky provided some much needed nourishment for the troops. The soldiers could not only eat the candy, but use the warmed Tootsie Rolls to plug bullet holes – sealing them as they refroze.
Over two weeks of incessant fighting, the 15,000-man division suffered 3,000 killed in action, 6,000 wounded and thousands of severe frostbite cases. But they accomplished their goal and destroyed several Chinese divisions in the process. Many credited their very survival to Tootsie Rolls. The surviving Marines called themselves “The Chosin Few.”
The museum, located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, will be closed Feb. 3, re-opening Feb. 10. During this time the museum will undergo cleaning and some reorganization. Afterward, it will be open for tours from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. There is no charge to tour. Group tours may be available on other days by appointments. For information, call 501-796-8181.
