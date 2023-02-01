At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there is a tribute to those soldiers who served in the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

Inside the exhibit you will see mannequins dressed in uniforms wearing foul weather gear as well as a field radio display. There are photos and information on the brutal 17-day battle where the freezing cold weather was accompanied by frozen ground, creating considerable danger of frostbite casualties, icy roads, and weapon malfunctions. According to records, medical supplies froze. Morphine syrettes had to be defrosted in a medic’s mouth before they could be injected; blood plasma was frozen and useless on the battlefield. Even cutting off clothing to deal with a wound risked gangrene and frostbite. Batteries used for the Jeeps and radios did not function properly in the temperature and quickly ran down. Likewise, the springs on the firing pins would not strike hard enough to fire the round, or would jam.

