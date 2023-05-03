Some may not associate whistles with military history. However, at the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, researchers have learned differently. Night watchmen in ancient China would blow into the tops of acorns to alert towns of invading Mongolians. That particular type of whistle was used in the third century. In ancient Egypt, two blades of papyrus plant, found along the Nile River, were held together in between the palms. By blowing into the palms, the papyrus leaves would make a signaling sound.

During WW1, Hudson & Co produced the Hudson Officer’s Trench Whistle. A leather strap or lanyard would sometimes be connected to the whistle so that a soldier could attach it to his uniform. Many whistles were used by many branches of the armed forces and civil units during WW2. These included, the Army, Navy, Royal Air Force and U.S Air Forces, who used them as emergency signaling whistles, and had them attached to their uniforms or equipment.

