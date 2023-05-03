Some may not associate whistles with military history. However, at the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, researchers have learned differently. Night watchmen in ancient China would blow into the tops of acorns to alert towns of invading Mongolians. That particular type of whistle was used in the third century. In ancient Egypt, two blades of papyrus plant, found along the Nile River, were held together in between the palms. By blowing into the palms, the papyrus leaves would make a signaling sound.
During WW1, Hudson & Co produced the Hudson Officer’s Trench Whistle. A leather strap or lanyard would sometimes be connected to the whistle so that a soldier could attach it to his uniform. Many whistles were used by many branches of the armed forces and civil units during WW2. These included, the Army, Navy, Royal Air Force and U.S Air Forces, who used them as emergency signaling whistles, and had them attached to their uniforms or equipment.
The museum has a variety of whistles that were used throughout history. The whistles are made of different products and have a variety of tones as well as purposes and stories to go with them.
There are a few boatswain’s pipe whistles. One was found by sanitation workers and donated. It was in a small box and set by the curb to be thrown away. These type of whistles were used aboard naval vessels to issue commands and salute dignitaries and is still used today.
Another with a historical account is an Acme Thunderer whistle that originally belonged to Charles Brunsma of Indiana. He served in the Army during WWI. He carried this whistle while serving in a Calvary unit. During WW1, the Army used whistles to signal the infantry to go “over the top,” in other words, leave the trenches and advance to contact with the enemy. They also used different tones of whistle’s to coordinate troop movements, with platoon and section leaders using these ‘Thunderer’ whistles. This particular whistle was donated by family members of the late Dr. Marvin DeBoer of Conway. Mr. Brunsma was Dr. DeBoer’s uncle.
This particular whistle also came a historical account of a young Dr. DeBoer’s military history. At age 17, he joined the Navy in 1943. A young soldier, he was assigned to the USS Pastores, a provisions supply ship, as a radioman, second class. The USS Pastores docked in Japan six weeks after the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima and he and his shipmates were put in trucks and driven through the destruction of the city. According to his account, he was the first person aboard his ship to learn of the war’s end and after reporting to the captain, he was allowed to make the announcement to his shipmates.
There was also photos and the book Ted Malone’s Scrapbook. Dr. DeBoer’s widow, Connie, discovered the book in 2021, among his collection. Inside, was a poem written by Dr. DeBoer, as a young soldier. The last line of the poem reads. “Dad and mom, remember, your son is off to war. Someday, it will be over and I’ll be back with you and we will spend our Christmas the way we used to do.”
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive in Vilonia, the museum is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, or group tours by appointment. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
