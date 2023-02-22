At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there are Uncle Sam posters on the walls, Life magazines on tables and many War Bonds on display. Some of the magazines are hawking the importance placed on purchasing War Bonds during WWII.

There are also War Bond brochures. One of my favorite says “Let’s All Back The Attack.” The end paragraph says “You’ll all feel better when the boys come marching home if you can look them squarely in the eye and say we backed you up with extra bonds.”

