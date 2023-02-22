At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there are Uncle Sam posters on the walls, Life magazines on tables and many War Bonds on display. Some of the magazines are hawking the importance placed on purchasing War Bonds during WWII.
There are also War Bond brochures. One of my favorite says “Let’s All Back The Attack.” The end paragraph says “You’ll all feel better when the boys come marching home if you can look them squarely in the eye and say we backed you up with extra bonds.”
Americans were encouraged to buy War Bonds, ultimately, providing money to the government that would be returned to the purchaser after the war. A kicker, the return would include interest. World War II was very expensive and the government needed a lot of liquid money very quickly.
In WWII, the United States Treasury began offering a series of War Bonds they could be purchased at post offices. They were said to be a “direct obligations of the United States Government.”
Celebrities like Bob Hope and Frank Sinatra traveled the country performing live shows and on radio programs promoting War Bond sales. The War Bond was both an investment in one’s country and an investment in one’s own financial future, they said.
Series E bonds were issued in $25, $50, $100, $500 and $1,000 denominations with the purchase prices being, respectively, $18.75, $37.50, $75, $375 and $750. The government used that money to help pay for tanks, planes, ships, uniforms, weapons, medicine, food and a multitude of other things the military needed to fight and win. Ten years from the time you purchased your War Bond, you could redeem it. For instance, spending $18.75 earned you $6.25. Besides being patriotic, it was an investment you made in your own financial future. Now, $6.25 may not sound like a lot, today, but it was then.
Children also helped. They could purchase 25 cent War Stamps to paste into War Bond booklets. Schools held their own War Bond drives and students would bring in nickels, dimes and quarters to see if their school could out-raise other schools. Even Superman, Batman, Bugs Bunny and other cartoon characters got into the spirit, reminding young people that “we’re all in this together.”
However, WWII was not the only war with bonds to be issued. In 1917 and 1918, the United States government issued Liberty Bonds to raise money for its involvement in World War I. The name was changed to War Bonds after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec 7, 1941.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive in Vilonia, the museum hours are 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. Also, special tours are available by appointment. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
