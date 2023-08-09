The Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia is home to many uniforms including the dress uniform and flight suit of Lt. Col. (Ret.) William Thorn Hooten, Sr. of Greenbrier who died in 2013.

Mr. Hooten was a retired Army Aviator and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. Among his many awards is the Distinguished Flying Cross for his heroism during an assault in 1970 at the A Shau Valley in Vietnam. His award reads “Throughout the day all aircraft in the area received intense enemy AK-47 rifle and anti-aircraft fire. Major Hooten, in order to render effective control, often voluntarily subjected himself to enemy fire. He continually directed aerial rocket artillery gunships and high performance aircraft as they engaged the hostile positions.”

