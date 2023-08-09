The Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia is home to many uniforms including the dress uniform and flight suit of Lt. Col. (Ret.) William Thorn Hooten, Sr. of Greenbrier who died in 2013.
Mr. Hooten was a retired Army Aviator and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. Among his many awards is the Distinguished Flying Cross for his heroism during an assault in 1970 at the A Shau Valley in Vietnam. His award reads “Throughout the day all aircraft in the area received intense enemy AK-47 rifle and anti-aircraft fire. Major Hooten, in order to render effective control, often voluntarily subjected himself to enemy fire. He continually directed aerial rocket artillery gunships and high performance aircraft as they engaged the hostile positions.”
An observation helicopter received hits while under intense fire, wounding the pilot. Realizing the situation, was becoming critical, Major Hooten ordered all aircraft out of the area to escort the crippled helicopter to safety. As the aircraft headed for a medical facility at Phu Bai, Major Hooten remained to mark the enemy position. He twice made low passes over the enemy positions, marking them with smoke grenades for air strikes. He then flew to the crippled aircraft, that had landed, and transferred the rescued the wounded pilot.
On another note, Major Hooten received the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry. He is credited as troop commander of the 2nd Squardron, 17th Cavalry and for destroying enemy bunkers and hootches near the Laotian border, 20 miles southwest of Quang Tri and near the DMZ. They were believed to have been located on a trail to a major enemy supply route.
On a lighter note, Major Hooten’s note folder is displayed. It contains newspaper writings as well as details some soldier recollections of giant footprints seen Near A Shau Valley that either belonged to a “giant Vietnamese or the else some who had a whale of a sense of humor.”
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive in Vilonia, the museum is open 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays or by appointment. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
