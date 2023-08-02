At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, both Blue Star and Gold Star family members are recognized with exhibits.
Many visitors say they are proud to be a part of a Blue Star Family. However, no one wants to be a member of a “Gold Star Family.”
The phrases date back to World War I, when military families displayed service flags featuring a blue star for every immediate family member serving in the Armed Forces. The star’s color would be changed to gold if the family lost a loved one in the war, hence the term, Gold Star Family.
Inside the museum, a display honors fallen soldiers and their families. The display features a mural of a tree painted by local artist Janice Crummer. Gold Star Family members are invited to place paper, gold leaves on the tree bearing the name of their fallen soldier.
Also inside the display is a mannequin wearing a uniform and boots donated by Chelsey Swindle of Beebe. The uniform belonged to her husband Army Sgt. Jason Swindle who was killed, Sept. 20, 2012, in Afghanistan of injuries sustained when he was attacked by a rocket propelled grenade.
There is also a replica military sifter that tells the story of how the remains of fallen soldiers are recovered by their peers in the Military Mortuary Affairs. Museum docents explain how the sifter is used to separate the earth from what isn’t. Mortuary affairs soldiers work in teams, looking for items including the tiniest bone fragments to any personal belongings. Each is carefully removed, documented and safely stored under the watch of the military until they can be returned to the family – no matter how long it takes. The mortuary affairs soldiers must be meticulous as they go about their duties. The soldiers must also focus on being conscientious while treating the remains with dignity and respect.
Visitors will also learn how, if they are a family member of a soldier missing in action, they may request a home DNA kit from the government. According to museum docents, that is a way of connecting the potential remains with family and bringing the soldier home.
Also, outside work is being done on a display to honor both Blue Star and Gold Star Mothers. It is anticipated to be complete by Veterans Day – Nov. 11.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive in Vilonia, the museum is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays or by appointment. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
