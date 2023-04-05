At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there are many displays honoring soldiers who were killed in action.

Outside, one will find a KIA Walkway, lined with American flags, as well as a display referred to as Mother’s Tears. Also, names of soldiers, branches of their service and specifications of death and are memorialized on the outer walls of a barn.

