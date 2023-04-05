At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there are many displays honoring soldiers who were killed in action.
Outside, one will find a KIA Walkway, lined with American flags, as well as a display referred to as Mother’s Tears. Also, names of soldiers, branches of their service and specifications of death and are memorialized on the outer walls of a barn.
Inside the museum, there are photographs, uniforms and names of those who didn’t make it home. Several families have placed gold leaves on a tree mural, with their KIA soldiers’ name. They are in no order – regarding their name or age. There’s also a video that runs continuously showing photos and names of soldiers from every war.
On a related note, there is a replica wooden sifter – a simple tool that calls attention to the important mission of the mortuary affairs soldier whose job is ultimately to recover and process remains. In many incidents, soldiers must stand next to one another, passing down buckets of dirt from the same spot. At the end of the line, two soldiers use a sifter to separate the earth from what isn’t. Many times all that is found is the tiniest bone fragment or a tooth. Each is carefully removed, documented and safely stored. The soldiers must also focus on being conscientious while treating the remains with dignity and respect.
Nearby, on the walls of the museum, is a mural depicting the Vietnam Wall. Also, printed on paper and displayed is the names of the Arkansas’ soldiers killed in Vietnam. There are 592 names on it. Arkansas ranked 34 as far as casualties. The number of soldiers sent to Vietnam who did not return home varies a lot from state to state, ranging from as low as 50 in some states, to above 5,000 in others.
Last week, the organization Hearts of Heroes gifted the museum with a tin sign to replace the paper.
On hand to make the presentation was organization founder Andrea Welch Fisher and board member Sharri L Briley. Andrea had been to the museum on several occasions. Noting the paper, she offered for her organization to purchase the sign. It was a first visit for Sharri. However, she said, it would not be her last. While the sign is appreciated, the visit was revered.
Sharri’s husband, Army Chief Warrant Officer 3rd Class Donovan L. “Bull” Briley was a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army who was killed in action during Operation Restore Hope/Gothic Serpent in Somalia on Oct. 3, 1993, in what became known as the Black Hawk Down incident.
“Bull” was a childhood nickname he was given because he was “stubborn,” Sharri said. He was a member of the Special Forces and completed training in Texas specifically for his deployment. He was in the first Black Hawk helicopter that was shot down by a rocket-propelled grenade. He and the other pilot died in the crash.
Over his career, CW3 Briley was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Purple Heart (2), Air Medal with “V” Devices (2), Air Medal (2), Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and the Army Service Medal.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, the museum is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Also, special tours may be arranged. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
