At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, we have a large collection of World II memorabilia spanning from uniforms to weapons. There are also photos and stories associated with local soldiers who served in it.
World War II was a conflict between 1939 and 1945. It was a battle between two groups of countries– the “Allies” and the “Axis.” The major Allied Powers were Britain, France, Russia, China and the United States. The major Axis Powers were Germany, Italy and Japan.
The United States didn’t join the war until Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. The next day, Dec. 8, 1941, the U.S. declared War on Japan and, in turn, its German allies.
More than 16 million Americans served in the armed forces during World War II. According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, an estimated 194,645 Arkansans. More than 3,500 were killed. Those still living would, now, be in their 90s. A couple of years ago, a recognition day was held for WWII veterans at the museum where 28, traveling from across the state, attended. Stories were plentiful.
Much of the equipment issued to them, they shared, wasn’t very good. Soldiers always had frozen feet because their G.I. shoes were poor for keeping out the wet when they walked in the snow particularly.
A memory from a soldier posted on a museum wall says: “When we were marching from one horror to another, I had shoepacks on because the ground was always wet or frozen. I had two pairs of woolen socks. In my pockets. I carried a couple of boxes of K-rations. I never had a toothbrush at all. I didn’t take a shower for six months. No change of underwear at all. No change of clothes at all for months. And I had a sleeping bag which I carried with a rope over my shoulder like a tramp. And that’s all I had.”
It was necessary, also, for the soldiers to cut their possessions down to the simplest because they had to carry everything.
The museum, located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, is open for touring 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays or for group tours by appointment. There’s no charge for touring. For information, call Linda Hicks at 501-796-8181.
