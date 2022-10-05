At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, we have a large collection of World II memorabilia spanning from uniforms to weapons. There are also photos and stories associated with local soldiers who served in it.

World War II was a conflict between 1939 and 1945. It was a battle between two groups of countries– the “Allies” and the “Axis.” The major Allied Powers were Britain, France, Russia, China and the United States. The major Axis Powers were Germany, Italy and Japan.

