As you walk into the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, one of the first items you may see is an M20 Super Bazooka, rocket launcher, mounted on a weapons display.

Purchased specifically, by a Vietnam Veteran for the museum, this particular Bazooka saw service in Vietnam. The bazooka, as well as the other weapons and guns on display in the museum, have been made inert and are for display only.

