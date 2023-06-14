As you walk into the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, one of the first items you may see is an M20 Super Bazooka, rocket launcher, mounted on a weapons display.
Purchased specifically, by a Vietnam Veteran for the museum, this particular Bazooka saw service in Vietnam. The bazooka, as well as the other weapons and guns on display in the museum, have been made inert and are for display only.
The M20 model “Super Bazooka” was first introduced in 1943 and provided the foot soldier with a portable anti-tank weapon, as well as a super bunker-clearer. Weighing only 12 pounds and being 60 inches long when assembled, it could break down to two pieces for being easily transportable. While carrying, the barrels are unjointed, and fastened together side-by-side with a carrying sling, to be less cumbersome.
It fired a shaped charge which concentrated the rocket’s energy in a small area, and was effective against up to eleven inches of armor at a range of almost 900 yards. In Korea, that was worth taking to the dance. The charge was able to penetrate 11 inches of steel.
Veterans, who have used them, said the gunsight is unique and allowed for various ranges and speeds to give an accuracy up to 900 yards. A magneto-type firing device in the trigger grip provide the current for igniting the rockets.
The M20 is not to be confused with the M1 Bazooka, a.k.a. the “Stovepipe,” which was among the first generation of rocket-propelled anti-tank weapons introduced by the U.S. in 1942. Additional models made by the U.S. military would march on through at least seven more variations.
On another note, this past weekend the motorcycle organization, the Arkansas Central Punishers, held a ride In honoring D Day and the life of the late Conway resident Herbert “Lucky” Page, a U.S. Marine, who earned the nickname from his comrades after being knocked unconscious by an enemy shell. His lifeless body was placed with the dead and was later discovered by his moans of pain. “Lucky” fought across the Pacific and was wounded during the invasions of Saipan and Iwo Jima. He is a real hero of WWII. The museum also has a display honoring his service. A member of the Arkansas Military Hall of Fame, Lucky was born in 1926 died in June 7, 2019.
The museum, located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, is open at 9 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Also, group tours may be arranged. For information, call 501-796-8181.
