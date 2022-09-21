One item we have in the Museum of Veterans and Military History, in Vilonia, is so small that it may be overlooked by some. It is a bugle made in 1916 during World War I. We really don’t know the history of the piece but we wish we did. We can only imagine a soldier playing it. The patina, the dents and gouges serves as proof it is indeed real battle scars, not the pretend ones.

We wonder if it ever played Taps. In our mind it did. Some may not know there are several legends concerning the origin of Taps. You may have to use your imagination there also. The most widely circulated one states that a Union Army infantry officer, whose name often is given as Captain Robert Ellicombe, first ordered “Taps” performed at the funeral of his son, a Confederate soldier killed during the Peninsula Campaign. The story claims that Ellicombe found the tune in the pocket of his son’s clothing and performed it to honor his memory, but there is no record of any man named Robert Ellicombe holding a commission as captain in the Army of the Potomac during the Peninsula Campaign.

