At the Museum of Veterans in Vilonia, there are several items that look like they should not belong in a military museum including a purple sewing bag, blue yarn and knitting needles. Yet, this item is as much a part of military history as any other weapon.
We were told by the donor it belonged to a woman who was part of a nationwide Home Front knitting effort where citizens provided socks and sweaters for soldiers during WWII.
An article in a Time Magazine from 1941 says that a volunteer group, Citizens for the Army and Navy, were campaigning to get one million standard-Army sweaters by Christmas. Two weeks later, on December 7, 1941, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, and America entered World War II. At home, more and more Americans picked up their needles to knit socks, mufflers and sweaters to keep American soldiers warm.
Women, men and even school-age children were eager to “knit their bit” to support the war effort and provide needed garments for the troops. Time magazine wrote, “The men hardly have time to grab their guns before their wives and sweethearts grab their needles and yarn.” Later that same year, the popular weekly magazine Life also featured a cover story on knitting along with instructions and a pattern for a knit vest.
In 1942, the American Red Cross was designated as the clearing agency for all knitting projects. Even cotton stretch bandages were hand-knit in vast quantities. The Red Cross supplied patterns for sweaters, socks, mufflers, fingerless mitts (which allowed soldiers to keep their hands warm while shooting), toe covers (for use with a cast), stump covers, and other garments. These were to be knitted in olive drab or navy blue wool yarn.
Many knitters chose to knit the same item in the same size again and again so that they could memorize the pattern and produce pieces more quickly.
This knitting and sewing effort during World War II, however, wasn’t a new idea. World War I saw women sewing and organizing groups that also crafted materials to benefit soldiers. They believed their work might be part of a soldier’s final garments and end with him – far away from home.
While it can’t be confirmed, the story goes that the woman, who donated the sewing bag at the museum, put her needles down after the war and never knitted again.
On another note, nominations for the museum’s Faulkner County Veteran of the Year are being taken with a March 15 deadline. The nominee must have served or be serving in one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including Reserve or National Guard, or the United States Merchant Marines. The nomination must include a DD214.
The museum, located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, is open 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. Also group tours may be arranged. For information, call 501-796-8181.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.