At the Museum of Veterans in Vilonia, there are several items that look like they should not belong in a military museum including a purple sewing bag, blue yarn and knitting needles. Yet, this item is as much a part of military history as any other weapon.

We were told by the donor it belonged to a woman who was part of a nationwide Home Front knitting effort where citizens provided socks and sweaters for soldiers during WWII.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.