At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, we have a handmade “tiger cage” similar to the ones that were used in the jungles of Vietnam. It is not authentic, of course, but it was made by a couple of Vietnam vets out of bamboo harvested from around Lake Conway.
It is in what we call LZ Green – a simulated battle scene – dedicated to Vietnam vets.
That cage is a tribute to all prisoners of war but especially one Vietnam vet, named Charles, who lived at Gunter’s Veterans Home in Vilonia when the museum was established 10 years ago. In the museum’s early years, Charles spent a lot of Saturdays, along with the other Gunter’s veterans, at the museum. A museum docent would go to the home and pick them up and take them back at the end of the day.
That veteran walked around with his head down most of the time and kind of shuffled his feet. He was short in stature, wiry and smoked like a chimney. Some people didn’t give him the time of day and he didn’t impose himself into their conversations either. In fact, he spoke little and when he did, it was more of a grunt.
We know little of his story. He shared only bits and pieces and never a lot at any one setting. What we do know is that he was a “river rat” with the “Brown Water Navy” and he was held in a tiger cage similar to the one we have for 10 months. He was captured just a few minutes after his boat was beached. When it happened, he said, his boat was attempting to deliver some much needed supplies to some pinned down Marines. That’s about all he ever said. Opposite of what some may think, he did like going into LZ Green. We don’t really know where he is now or if he is still alive but our memories of him and his story will live on.
River rats served aboard boats that were traditionally used to stop and search river traffic in areas such as the Mekong Delta, the Rung Sat Special Zone and the Saigon River, in an attempt to disrupt weapons shipments. In this role, they frequently became involved in firefights with enemy soldiers on boats and on the shore.
We invite you to visit the museum and to go inside LZ Green. When you do, we hope you will take a few minutes to reflect on what it must have felt like to be in the midst of battle and be imprisoned in such a little cage for so long.
The museum, located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, opens at 9 a.m., Fridays and Saturdays. Also, group tours may be arranged. For information, call 501-796-8181.
