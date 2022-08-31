Celebrating the 10th year of operation for the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there are displays and uniforms on display reflecting the story and service of local individual soldiers.
For instance, we have a uniform of Army Sgt. Jason Swindle, donated by his widow. It is not one that was hanging in a closet. It shows wear. Jason was 24, of Cabot, Arkansas. He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 64th Armor Regiment, 2nd Heavy Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Georgia. He died Sept. 20, 2012, in Panjway, Afghanistan, of injuries sustained when he was attacked by a rocket propelled grenade while on mounted patrol.
With high regard, his family is part of the museum family. The first time his two little boys saw the uniform dressed on a mannequin, they both hugged the legs. No dry eyes for those who witnessed.
We also have a uniform, dog tags and a photo, worn by Carolyn “Cissy” Oliver. She died in an automobile accident on Highway 36. She was 38. She had served in the Air Force Reserves since September 1994. She received a commission as an officer in 2008. She was a big supporter of the museum. Cissy’s family gifted us with a uniform when she died. Displayed next to her uniform are other women’s uniforms. Among the previous owners are Jen Hillman, Bernie Tackett, Felicia Foy and Chandra Otts. All are living and visit. Some are museum volunteers.
The family of Master Sgt. Dan “Bud” Wassom II has also gifted us with a uniform. He was killed in the 2014 tornado in Vilonia. Wassom served in the Arkansas Air National Guard’s 189th Airlift Wing for 12 years as a loadmaster. Bud had been a C-130 Hercules loadmaster evaluator with the Air National Guard’s 189th Airlift Wing at Little Rock Air Force Base. In joining the Air Force as a patriotic calling shortly after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, he had followed in his dad’s footsteps. The senior Dan Wassom had been a C-130 maintenance crew chief at Little Rock before retiring from active duty.
A decorated Airman, Bud earned an Air Medal during his deployment to Kuwait – a combat tour he volunteered to do. He was supporting Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom in 2010. According to his award citation, Wassom flew 16 successful combat missions – conducted day and night under the threat of enemy anti-aircraft artillery and surface-to-air missiles – over the war-torn countries of Iraq and Afghanistan, executing multiple, flawless contingency airdrops.
We also have uniforms from WWI, WWII and Vietnam representative of many branches of the military as well as stories to go with them. As we strive to preserve them, we keep in mind that each and every one of the uniforms belonged to some soldier. Some of them, we do not know the story behind but we wish we did.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive in Vilonia, the museum is open 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. Or, to make group appointments call 501-796-8181. Free to tour.
Hicks is the museum director.
