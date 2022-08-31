Celebrating the 10th year of operation for the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there are displays and uniforms on display reflecting the story and service of local individual soldiers.

For instance, we have a uniform of Army Sgt. Jason Swindle, donated by his widow. It is not one that was hanging in a closet. It shows wear. Jason was 24, of Cabot, Arkansas. He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 64th Armor Regiment, 2nd Heavy Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Georgia. He died Sept. 20, 2012, in Panjway, Afghanistan, of injuries sustained when he was attacked by a rocket propelled grenade while on mounted patrol.

