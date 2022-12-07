The grounds at the Museum of Veterans in Vilonia offer a variety of outdoor exhibits as well as a concrete walkway serves the needs of some visitors even when the buildings are closed.

Recently, an elderly couple told volunteers they come to the museum three days a week. The man said he recently had surgery and must use a walker to get around. The museum’s concrete walkways, he said, provides him a slow pace area to get in his doctor prescribed walking. He can “stroll” to the end of the KIA Walkway and up to the chapel allowing him to sit a spell and rest before trying it again.

