The grounds at the Museum of Veterans in Vilonia offer a variety of outdoor exhibits as well as a concrete walkway serves the needs of some visitors even when the buildings are closed.
Recently, an elderly couple told volunteers they come to the museum three days a week. The man said he recently had surgery and must use a walker to get around. The museum’s concrete walkways, he said, provides him a slow pace area to get in his doctor prescribed walking. He can “stroll” to the end of the KIA Walkway and up to the chapel allowing him to sit a spell and rest before trying it again.
Families have also told volunteers they visit when closed. Their children, they say, especially like to come frequently and see one of the favorite outdoor exhibits which is a salute to U.S. military working dogs. Viewing includes large photos and stories of military K9s laying their own lives on the line to protect, defend and save the lives of their fellow soldiers. According to research on a military site you’ll find working dogs serving wherever American troops are serving. At any given time, there are about 1,600 serving. Dogs didn’t have an official role in the U.S. military until the creation of the Army K-9 Corps in 1942. However, they’ve joined American troops in battle since the nation’s earliest days. The dogs who have served are a variety of breeds and sizes. They are both male and female and they always outrank their handlers.
The museum’s exhibit highlights the stories of about a dozen of the most famous including Sgt. Stubby who was a highly decorated WWI American dog. His list of bravery is incredible. First, he caught a German spy mapping Allied positions. Then, in Feb. 1918, Stubby’s battalion was hit by a poison gas attack. Stubby survived, and his nose became acutely sensitive to gas attacks. During the next poison gas attack, Stubby sniffed it out early, woke the soldiers and saved their lives. He also became an expert in finding wounded and deceased soldiers.
Valdo’s story is also there. He is a bomb-sniffing dog who served in Afghanistan. During a mission in 2011, Valdo shielded four troops against a rocket propelled grenade and took on the brunt of the shrapnel. Valdo was seriously injured.
Lucca, an amazingly brave military dog who was severely injured in the line of duty, is truly an inspiration. In March 2012, Lucca lost her leg while protecting a platoon of Marines from a roadside bomb.
The most decorated American K9 that served in World War II was Chips. Chips, a German Shepherd/Collie/Husky mix, was deployed to North Africa, Sicily, Italy, France and Germany. During the invasion of Sicily in 1943, Chips and his handler were pinned down by machine gun fire. Chips broke free and attacked the enemy gunmen, pinning them down and eventually forcing their surrender to American troops.
Another hero proves that size doesn’t matter when it comes to serving your country and saving lives. A Yorkie who saw action in the Pacific during World War II Smoky was initially found in February 1944, abandoned in a foxhole in the jungles of New Guinea. The dog was included in a dozen combat missions and survived more than 150 air raids. Smoky used her sharp sense of hearing to warn of incoming artillery shells. One of Smoky’s most famous exploits was at a crucial airstrip in the Philippine Island of Luzon. The dog pulled a telegraph wire through a narrow 70-foot pipe, saving construction time and keeping workers and engineers safe from enemy fire.
There is also the story of Nemo. Dec. 4, 1966, Nemo and his handler were on patrol in Vietnam. The two came under enemy fire: and the German shepherd took a round to his eye, and his handler was shot in the shoulder after killing two Viet Cong guerillas. Undaunted, Nemo still attacked the enemy, which gave his handler the precious minutes he needed to call in reinforcements. After his handler fell unconscious, Nemo crawled on top of the soldier’s body to protect him from harm. The dog didn’t let anyone touch his fallen handler; it took a veterinarian to remove Nemo.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, the museum is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Arrangements may also be made for group tours. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
