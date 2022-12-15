At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there are many shoulder sleeve insignias commonly referred to as tactical patches. Some have been ripped off of old uniforms. As well, there are patches representing every military branch.
According to research, military patches in the U.S. date back to the Civil War. Those were typically handmade by mothers, wives or girlfriends on the home front and were worn specifically for identification purposes.
After U.S. troops joined World War I in 1917, the Army’s 81st Infantry Division created the first official tactical patch. The troops had trained at Fort Jackson, S.C. Near the fort was a body of water known as Wildcat Creek. Their patch design featured the silhouette of a wildcat on an olive drab background.
Within two decades, every Army group, squad, corps and division had its own unique patch. The 82nd Airborne had its mirror-image pair of “A”s for All-American. Before long, insignia including unit patches and U.S. flags became a standard part of the uniform. The First Infantry Division had its “Big Red One,” which is one of the most popular ones. The museum has more than one including a couple that date back to the early 1920s. The Big Red One is the oldest continuously serving division in the Regular Army. Also, the division has seen continuous service since its organization in 1917 during World War I.
There are a couple of different stories as to how the patch, a light green badge with a red Arabic numeral, was designed. One story is that a young lieutenant produced a prototype of today’s patch using a piece of cloth from a captured soldier’s uniform on which he placed the red “one.” Of course, he was reportedly ordered to do so by a general who had already laid the groundwork by cutting a “one” from a ragged suit of his underwear.
The division’s history begins in 1917 when General John “Blackjack” Pershing arrived in France with the First American Expeditionary Force. The “Fighting First” led the way for American troops in World War I. During World War II, the First Infantry Division was the first to reach England, the first to fight the enemy in North Africa and Sicily, the first on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day and the first to capture a major German city, Aachen. In the summer of 1965, the Big Red One was the first division called to fight in Vietnam. In January 2003, the division primed itself for Operation Iraqi Freedom. Proudly worn, the patch symbolizes the legacy and tradition that binds all generations of those who have worn it and continue to wear it.
One of the ones at the museum belonged to a Vietnam veteran. I believe it was on his uniform when he was serving there in 1963. During its involvement in the Vietnam War, the division lost 6,146 killed in action, with a further 16,019 wounded. Twenty were taken as prisoners-of-war.
Also, the museum has plenty of U.S. flag patches worn by soldiers on their right shoulder. It appears to be “backward” from the usual position, with the stars on the right side, rather than the left where one would normally see it. Research tells us there’s a very good reason for it being worn that way. The official Army Regulations (AR 670-1) requires that the star field of the flag face forward. The appearance of the flag is to be as if it’s being carried forward on a battlefield.
Located at 53 North Mount Olive, the museum is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Also, group tours are available with appointment. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
