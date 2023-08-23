At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there is one small, replica item made of metal that produces a clicking sound. It is referred to as a “cricket,” and it was very beneficial to WWII paratroopers.
As most were discarded after the D-Day landing, it’s tough to source an original cricket from the WWII era. This replica, however, allows docents to share the history and importance.
General Maxwell D. Taylor, commander of the American 101st Airborne Division at Normandy, introduced the use of the cricket in 1944 for the 101st and would soon discover first hand its value.
According to historical D-Day history, the cricket was only meant to provide recognition during the landing and was to be discarded after that, fearing that the Germans would learn of the device and use it against our troops.
Crickets were used by troops at Normandy in an attempt to determine whether there was a friend or foe in pitch black conditions. Every paratrooper was issued a cricket and, upon being dropped into darkness on the eve of D-Day, were told to utilize it if suspecting someone was near. A soldier would click once and if two clicks were received in return from an unidentifiable soldier then his identification was confirmed.
The paratroopers were free to display their cricket wherever they wished. Some kept it in their jacket pockets or pants pockets. Others hung it around their neck or on their helmet.
The original clickers were manufactured in England by the J. Hudson and Co. Ltd. of Birmingham as time keepers for band leaders. Purchased in bulk by the U.S. for 82nd and 101st Army Airborne Divisions, the clicker was originally thought to be a Cracker Jack prize, but no doubt served its purpose during the landing.
The museum, located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, is open 9 a.m., Fridays and Saturdays. Also, group tours may be arranged. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.