At the Museum of Veterans in Vilonia, visitors are reminded of the items a World War (WW) II soldier would start out carrying with him into combat—his weapon, ammo, cleaning kit, mess kit with knife, metal fork and spoon, rations, poncho, usually a blanket and personal hygiene items such as a toothbrush and paste or powder, foot powder, razor and soap. Many had a watch, a spare pair of socks and a Bible.
Typically, the soldier’s items also included either a wool or herringbone twill uniform, depending on the theater he fought in. Brown combat boots or ankle boots with leggings were the most common footwear. His cartridge belt was a WWI design. Made of cotton, it had grommet holes punched in it which corresponded with wire hangers on various gear like canteens, bayonets and ammo pouches. This allowed the items to be placed on the belt and removed without taking off the belt. His backpack carried his folding shovel, mess, shaving and toiletry kit, sewing kit, extra socks or other clothing, as well as extra cans of food known as C-rations.
The pack also supported either a shelter half or a sleeping bag depending on what the soldier was issued. The pack was of WWI design, but as the war progressed, new modern packs were also introduced. Gas was rarely used in WWII, but every soldier carried a mask on his thigh just in case. At the start of the war, the U.S. soldier wore leftover trench helmets from WWI. By 1942, a new more protective design was introduced which gave better protection. A related note, this new helmet would be worn by the military for the next 40 years.
U.S. soldiers entered combat weighted down with a lot of equipment. Typically, those who lived through a few days soon learned to discard most of it, so they could move faster, take cover quicker and try to stay alive. They generally got rid of the gas mask, shelter half and quit carrying boxes of rations and depended on supply to get them food after dark.
They kept their entrenching tool so they could dig their fox hole and get in it at night or anytime they could stop for a while. They also kept their canteen for water and their first aid kit. They kept their overcoat if it was cold or their raincoat if it was warm, an extra pair of socks so they could put dry ones on every day, ammunition including 200 rounds or 25 clips for the M-1 rifle, as well as a few grenades.
The one thing they never wanted to run out of was ammo and water. In WWII, U.S. soldiers typically carried 68.2 pounds of equipment. Of this, approximately 11.6 pounds was ammunition and about 10.7 pounds was the M1 Garand with sling and cleaning kit (loaded, the rifle weighed 11.3 pounds).
Throughout history, 60 to 70 pounds is the consistent weight of a soldier’s load, but what may be lost in the answer is that it varies depending on the mission. Throughout the museum one can see the different items carried by soldiers in each era of service.
The museum hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Group tours may be arranged by appointment. For information, call 501-796-8181. There is no charge to tour.
