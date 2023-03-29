At the Museum of Veterans in Vilonia, visitors are reminded of the items a World War (WW) II soldier would start out carrying with him into combat—his weapon, ammo, cleaning kit, mess kit with knife, metal fork and spoon, rations, poncho, usually a blanket and personal hygiene items such as a toothbrush and paste or powder, foot powder, razor and soap. Many had a watch, a spare pair of socks and a Bible.

Typically, the soldier’s items also included either a wool or herringbone twill uniform, depending on the theater he fought in. Brown combat boots or ankle boots with leggings were the most common footwear. His cartridge belt was a WWI design. Made of cotton, it had grommet holes punched in it which corresponded with wire hangers on various gear like canteens, bayonets and ammo pouches. This allowed the items to be placed on the belt and removed without taking off the belt. His backpack carried his folding shovel, mess, shaving and toiletry kit, sewing kit, extra socks or other clothing, as well as extra cans of food known as C-rations.

