Many visitors to the Museum of Veterans in Vilonia, make remarks regarding an exhibit on the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir. One woman talked about her uncle who served there. She said he was laid to rest and never talked about it. During his funeral, his service came to light. Her exact words were “I guess he was a hero.”

If he served there and made it home alive there is no doubt in my mind he faced danger and combated through some impressive feats. The Battle of Chosin Reservoir was a decisive battle in the Korean War. A brutal 17-day constant event from Nov. 27 to Dec. 13, 1950, where 30,000 United Nations troops were encircled and attacked by an estimated 120,000 Chinese troops. The battle resulted in the Chinese pushing the UN out of North Korea.

