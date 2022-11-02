Many visitors to the Museum of Veterans in Vilonia, make remarks regarding an exhibit on the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir. One woman talked about her uncle who served there. She said he was laid to rest and never talked about it. During his funeral, his service came to light. Her exact words were “I guess he was a hero.”
If he served there and made it home alive there is no doubt in my mind he faced danger and combated through some impressive feats. The Battle of Chosin Reservoir was a decisive battle in the Korean War. A brutal 17-day constant event from Nov. 27 to Dec. 13, 1950, where 30,000 United Nations troops were encircled and attacked by an estimated 120,000 Chinese troops. The battle resulted in the Chinese pushing the UN out of North Korea.
The battle’s main focus was around the 78- mile long road that connects Hungnam and Chosin Reservoir, which served as the only retreat route for the UN forces.
The battle was fought over some of the roughest terrain during some of the harshest winter weather conditions of the Korean War. The road was created by cutting through the hilly terrain of Korea, with steep climbs and drops. The road’s quality was poor and in some places it was reduced to a one lane gravel trail. On Nov. 14, a cold front from Siberia descended over the Chosin Reservoir, and the temperature plunged to as low as −35 degrees. The cold weather was accompanied by frozen ground, creating considerable danger of frostbite casualties, icy roads and weapon malfunctions. Medical supplies froze. Morphine syrettes had to be defrosted in a medic’s mouth before they could be injected and frozen blood plasma was useless on the battlefield. Even cutting off clothing to deal with a wound risked gangrene and frostbite. Batteries used for the jeeps and radios did not function properly in the temperature and quickly ran down. The lubrication in the guns gelled and rendered them useless in battle. Likewise, the springs on the firing pins would not strike hard enough to fire the round or would jam.
I can only imagine what the soldiers, serving there, must have endured. The woman said that may explain why her uncle only had half of a foot but, never complained. He worked, she said, until he retired.
Rain or shine, the museum will hold a Veterans Day program beginning at 11:30, Saturday, Nov. 5. In addition, there will be military vehicles and vendors as well as food being served. Vendors will be holding raffles and one will be giving away a free vacation to a lucky veteran. In the event of rain, the program will be in the barn.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, the museum hours are 9 to 3, Fridays and Saturdays. Also, group tours by appointments. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
