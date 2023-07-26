At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, the walls are lined with coats and jackets of all varieties from all branches of the military.
Among the most recognizable you can see M51s, M65s, flight jackets, MA1 bomber jackets and field jackets as well as Ike jackets.
Field jackets are the typical army jackets that you see worn by soldiers in war clips. The M-65 field jacket was also widely used by U.S. soldiers during the Vietnam War in which the jacket became useful for troops serving in the Central Highlands of South Vietnam due to its wind and rain resistance, especially in the monsoon season. However, veterans said it would get wet. It was and is a standard issue to U.S. troops in several other wars all around the globe as well, due to its long service life. In the 1960s, the olive color would also become a symbol of revolt when worn as political statements. Country Joe at Woodstock and Jane Fonda on the Free the Army road show all pressed the army jacket into subversive service.
Worn by the “Greatest Generation,” and named after Dwight D. Eisenhower, the museum has a couple of Ike Jackets, which was developed during the later stages of WWII. The “Ike jacket” was intended for wear in battle, however, most soldiers preferred to save them for non-combat situations. Eisenhower considered the original World War II uniform to be poor for combat. He felt it fit badly and was restrictive. History writers say he wanted a uniform that would be neater. He had his tailor take a wool field jacket model 1944 and modify it to his specifications. He wanted a style which could be worn by itself or over a shirt. According to an aide, Eisenhower wanted the jacket to be “very short, very comfortable, and very natty looking.” The “Ike jacket” became standard issue for U.S. troops beginning in November 1944.
There are more than one style of flight jackets on display. “Bomber jackets,” as we’ve come to refer to them today, were created by the U.S. Army Aviation Clothing Board in 1917 to keep WWI pilots warm in the uninsulated, open-air cockpits of the early fighter planes.
One that draws plenty attention is the German WWII Wehrmacht Rabbit Fur Jacket. It was one of the souvenirs brought home by a U.S. Army officer.
There is also a Navy pea coat. It is a navy-colored heavy wool, originally worn by sailors of European and later American navies. Pea coats have been around since the 1700s, and they were developed for sailors on Royal Navy vessels. Made of wool, these coats are resistant to water and the cold. Historically writings say the length of a pea coat was related to the rank of the officer wearing them, with higher-ranked officers having longer coats
There are also a few varieties of parkas. One on display is the snorkel parka. This coat was developed for the U.S. military runway personnel stationed at cold-weather airports and aircraft carriers. This coat was made to withstand temperatures as low as -60, and it got its moniker from its ability to zip the hood all the way up until there is only a small hole to see and breathe out of, reminiscent of a snorkel.
The museum hours are 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Also, arrangements can be made for group tours. For information, call 501-796-8181. There is no charge to tour.
