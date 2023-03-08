Many families have a history of having military roots. Some families have extended members who have served generation after generation. It is not unusual, either, for more than one family member to be serving at the same time. However, it may be for a whole housefull – especially if you are the parents.
The Museum of Veterans and Military History of Vilonia was gifted with a storyboard telling about the “Fighting Longs,” of Arkansas identified as six brothers who served, simultaneously, in active combat roles during World War II. According to accounts, the “rough and ready” sons of Chester and Grover Ruth Long including Homer, Harris, Roth, Marvin, Perry and Marion, were reared on a farm near Conway.
Newspaper clippings said they served in “fields of action” from Germany to the South Pacific. Grover Ruth Long received an American Legion citation as Mother of the Year in 1944 in Pine Bluff. At the time, it said the family was from Mayflower but were moving into a Plainview Housing Project at the munitions center where both Mr. and Mrs. Long were working.
At the time when Mrs. Long received the recognition, she was also working on the production lines at the Pine Bluff Chemical Warfare Service Arsenal. A newspaper clipping said she was the 85-pound, 52 year old mother of eight. One can only imagine the pride she had in her children as they served their country. Homer was a ship fitter in the U.S. Navy; Harris was a corporal with the Second Armored Division. He enlisted in 1940 and served in North Africa; Roth enlisted in 1941 and was with the quartermaster department of the Air Corps. Marvin enlisted in 1941 and was a sergeant with the Ordinance Dept. and Perry was a boatswain’s mate and served on a destroyer with the U.S. Navy; Marion was in the Navy and in four major battles before he was 20. Both Perry and Marion enlisted in 1942. Perry enlisted the day after Pearl Harbor was attacked. Another brother, Oliver, who was 14 during WWII, later served in the Army stationed in Alaska during the Korean War.
It is our goal to talk to some of the family members and log more of the family history into the museum archives. While we have not been able to locate him, we have been told there is one surviving brother living in Texas.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive in Vilonia, the museum is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. Also, special tours are available by appointment. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
