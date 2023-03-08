Many families have a history of having military roots. Some families have extended members who have served generation after generation. It is not unusual, either, for more than one family member to be serving at the same time. However, it may be for a whole housefull – especially if you are the parents.

The Museum of Veterans and Military History of Vilonia was gifted with a storyboard telling about the “Fighting Longs,” of Arkansas identified as six brothers who served, simultaneously, in active combat roles during World War II. According to accounts, the “rough and ready” sons of Chester and Grover Ruth Long including Homer, Harris, Roth, Marvin, Perry and Marion, were reared on a farm near Conway.

