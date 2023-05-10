At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there are several flags on display, including two WWII-era Nazi flags. Both show wear. One can only imagine their history from issue until today.

The one thing we do know is both were captured by American soldiers who had connections to Faulkner County. And both were packed away for many years prior to being donated to the museum.

