At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there are several flags on display, including two WWII-era Nazi flags. Both show wear. One can only imagine their history from issue until today.
The one thing we do know is both were captured by American soldiers who had connections to Faulkner County. And both were packed away for many years prior to being donated to the museum.
During WWII, many young American soldiers brought the flags home as a remembrance. Interviewing WWII soldiers, one may learn the soldiers who fought there were in their late teens and early 20s. As older veterans, they talk about the many scenes of shelled luxury and the opportunities to raid fully stocked liquor cabinets and to grab souvenirs. The younger soldiers often helped themselves to the small captured flags. As they share their stories, they radiate triumph and their eyes twinkle with youth.
One of the flags at the museum was donated by Bobby Smith of Conway, grandson of William Smith, a member of the Old Horse Cavalry. The elder Mr. Smith was from Canada. He was in the U.S. Army for 24 years and retired as a first sergeant. He trained horses for General Patton. When they did away with that division, he became part of the Show Calvary. He also fought in WWI and WWII.
He was in Germany around 1945 when they went into a building and captured several Germans, his family said. He grabbed the flag off the wall and told his fellow soldiers that he was going to send it home to his children as proof he had captured Germans.
The two flags on display weren’t part of two racists’ collections but instead a memory of the defeat of the Nazi regime by the two WWII veterans who had captured the flags in Europe – possibly from a room where Hitler had likely stood at one time.
The museum, located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, is open for tours from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. There is no charge to tour. Group tours may be available on other days by appointments. For information, call 501-796-8181.
