At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there are knives, swords and bayonets. In fact, there are more than 100. Some are large and some small. They are representative of weapons of many eras from the Civil War to the modern day, Both U.S. issued and foreign issued.
Some have stories displayed with them. Several of the items came from a local man’s estate, including a Hitler Youth Knife. Museum officials do not know the history of this particular knife. However, what is known is that many were designed to train boys as future fighters and soldiers for the Nazi cause.
When awarded, the knife came with a case shaped like a military bayonet and bearing the emblem of the Hitler Youth. Although the case for the one at the museum has been lost, the knife bears the same emblem.
Beginning in 1933, the Hitler Youth and the League of German Girls had an important role to play in the new Nazi regime. Through these organizations, the Nazi regime planned to indoctrinate young people with Nazi ideology. This was part of the process of “Nazifying” the German society.
From 1936 until 1945, it was the sole official boys’ youth organization in Germany and it was partially a paramilitary organization for boys aged 14 to 18. The aim of this process was to dismantle existing social structures and traditions. The Nazi youth groups were about imposing conformity. Youth throughout Germany wore the same uniforms, sang the same Nazi songs and participated in similar activities. Knives such as this one emphasize the paramilitary nature of the Hitler Youth organization. It was designed to train boys as future fighters and soldiers for the Nazi cause.
Museum officials said a couple of years ago there was a speaker at the museum who was a Hitler youth. The Hitler Youth camps, he said, were ran similar to U.S. Boy Scout camps. As a young adult, he joined the U.S. military and retired in Arkansas. The activities, he recalled, included camping, hiking and singing songs. However, over time, the indoctrination changed in content and intention. For example, many activities closely resembled military training, with weapons familiarization, assault course circuits and basic fighting tactics.
United States issued knives on display include Civil War bayonets, M7’s and M4’s. The M4 bayonet was introduced in 1944 for use with the M1 carbine. It was built on the M3 fighting knife. The M7 bayonet, similar to the M4, is a bayonet that was used by the U.S. military for the M16 rifle. It can also be used with the M4 carbine, as well as many other assault rifles, carbines and combat shotguns. It can be used as a fighting knife and utility tool. It was introduced in 1964, when the M16 rifle entered service during the Vietnam War. The Army, Navy and USAF still use M7s and may do so for years to come.
The museum, located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, is open for tours from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. There is no charge to tour. Group tours may be available on other days by appointments. For information, call 501-796-8181.
