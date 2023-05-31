At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there are knives, swords and bayonets. In fact, there are more than 100. Some are large and some small. They are representative of weapons of many eras from the Civil War to the modern day, Both U.S. issued and foreign issued.

Some have stories displayed with them. Several of the items came from a local man’s estate, including a Hitler Youth Knife. Museum officials do not know the history of this particular knife. However, what is known is that many were designed to train boys as future fighters and soldiers for the Nazi cause.

