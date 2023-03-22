At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, a prisoner of war exhibit has been expanded to include not only a replica bamboo cage, referred to as a tiger cage, but also an additional items and information.
A donated album that includes a photograph of John McCain as a prisoner of war is on display. Gifted by WWII historian Harold Steelman, the museum has an original POW shirt on display. There is also a photo and a bit of information on George Matheny Jones, a Vilonia resident, who was a POW in WWII. He was the last survivor of Company 1. He was inducted into the Army Dec. 5, 1942. He reported to service, Dec. 12, in Conway. He was in the 84th Infantry. He was a rail-splitter, Company 1, 335th Infantry, 4th Platoon, light machine gun section. He was involved in a battle and 19 men survived. George was wounded after the battle by a hand grenade. His men carried him. They were taken to Stalag 11B. He was held captive for six or seven months.
The plight of Ernie Brace, a pilot working for the C.I.A., who endured nearly eight years of torture is shared. During the Vietnam War, Brace was held first in bamboo cages, then at the prison camp known as the Hanoi Hilton in a cell next to John McCain. Brace is reported to have been the longest-serving American civilian prisoner of war in Vietnam.
They treated him as a prisoner of war despite his civilian status. For three and a half years, by his account, he was mostly confined to a bamboo cage so small that when his captors occasionally let him out for brief periods, he was temporarily unable to walk.
He was violently interrogated, buried in the ground up to his neck and made to face what turned out to be a mock firing squad. He tried to escape three times, he said. Then he was transferred to the prison camp in Hanoi that American prisoners called the Hanoi Hilton.
Brace enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in April 1947, at age 15, and was trained as an aviation radar and radio technician. He entered the Naval Aviation Cadet Program in March 1950 and was commissioned a 2nd Lt in the Marines and awarded his pilot wings on August 16, 1951. Lt Brace flew F4U-4 Corsairs and AD-2 Skyraiders with VMA-121 during the Korean War, flying 100 combat missions between April 1952 and March 1953. During Korea, he was shot down and was rescued by the USS Kidd off the North Korean coast. After Korea, Brace flew night-fighters and then helicopters before leaving the service in November 1961. He next served as a test pilot with North American Aviation and then flew helicopters around Los Angeles before becoming a USAID/CIA contract pilot in Southeast Asia as an advisor to the Thai Border Patrol Police in 1964. Brace was captured by the North Vietnamese while flying supplies to an advanced base in Northern Laos on May 21, 1965, and was taken as a POW, despite being a civilian. After spending 2,868 days in captivity, including nearly 5 years in solitary confinement, he was released with the other POWs held in Hanoi on March 28, 1973.
Just a reminder, March 29, is next week and Vietnam Veterans Day. The date was chosen to be observed in perpetuity as March 29, 1973 was the day U.S. Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was disestablished and also the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam. In addition, on and around this same day Hanoi released the last of its acknowledged prisoners of war.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive in Vilonia, the museum is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
