At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, a prisoner of war exhibit has been expanded to include not only a replica bamboo cage, referred to as a tiger cage, but also an additional items and information.

A donated album that includes a photograph of John McCain as a prisoner of war is on display. Gifted by WWII historian Harold Steelman, the museum has an original POW shirt on display. There is also a photo and a bit of information on George Matheny Jones, a Vilonia resident, who was a POW in WWII. He was the last survivor of Company 1. He was inducted into the Army Dec. 5, 1942. He reported to service, Dec. 12, in Conway. He was in the 84th Infantry. He was a rail-splitter, Company 1, 335th Infantry, 4th Platoon, light machine gun section. He was involved in a battle and 19 men survived. George was wounded after the battle by a hand grenade. His men carried him. They were taken to Stalag 11B. He was held captive for six or seven months.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.