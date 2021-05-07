When I began this column back in 1995, I made a commitment to you and to all the others who have read my column over the years. The commitment is that I would always have your best interest at heart, and that I would always try to offer one or more possible solutions to any problem or opportunity that I would discuss. I am proud to say that this still holds true today.
The title for this column is “My Answer to Failing Schools.” I just want to make it clear that I am not saying that all of our schools are failing, because that would be wrong. There are many schools in our nation that are doing an excellent job. Of course, the Pandemic has affected all of us, some more than others.
While I am aware of the principle that “everything is relative,” it should be noted that, going back to the mid-1950s, the United States led the world in test scores for reading, math and science. Today we rank 18th of 21 industrialized nations in these important benchmarks. This is simply to say that we know there is room for improvement. Over the years I have found that the solution to a problem may be a lot simpler than most people realize. It is like looking for our glasses only to discover they are on top of our head.
For the remainder of our time, I would like to give you my answer to help those schools that are failing. Let me begin with a couple of insights that will insure we are on the same page. Several years ago the researchers of a major university gave their graduates an English vocabulary test, and then tracked them for the next 20 years. Not surprisingly, 20 years later the students who knew the most words were in the highest income group. And, 20 years later the students who knew the fewest number of words were in the lowest income group. What is amazing is that there was not one single exception.
And for insight number 2: back in 1955, 81 percent of parents read to or with their children. Today that number is only 21 percent. In the early preschool years is where a child builds his word base, and without a solid foundation, unless corrected, a child is doomed to suffer poor academic performance for the rest of his life. So you see, it is not entirely the school’s fault, as parents also have a vital role to play in educating their children.
Now, here is what I am trying to say loud and clear. To achieve maximum success, we must build the foundation beginning with children at the preschool level and help each child to greatly improve his or her vocabulary. These were insights that I gained back in the 1970s as I was privileged to speak to more than 500 school faculties, dozens of student bodies, commencements and educational conferences. It was also my blessing to conduct more than 50 six-hour seminars with high school students. All this was before I started my daily radio program and syndicated newspaper column.
What I am saying is borne out of one man’s experience, but I feel so strongly about it that I am in the process of developing a vocabulary building program titled “Mr. Jim’s Word Game.” Due to the Pandemic I could not finish it because it requires interaction with teachers and students, but God willing I will pick it back up and complete it in the not-too-distant future. In the meantime, my heartfelt appeal to you, if you have young children, is to read to them on a regular basis. To help them build a good vocabulary before entering school is the best way on earth to help them become happy and successful human beings. This is my answer to those schools that are failing.
Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.
