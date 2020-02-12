Countless single-again mothers long for a sweet surprise on Valentine’s Day, hopefully from a man.
My son begged me to take him to the “new” Walmart. He wanted to buy a picture for me. Curiosity drove me. The picture is the Paris tower and features tiny lights. Pretty nice.
Next, he led me to the food mixers. Kitchen Aid mixers were on sale. My son spent his own money to buy me one!
And my church sent me red roses! What a wonderful Valentine’s Day 2018!
