A few years ago, I brought my infant son Iain to my hometown of Russellville for a visit. One of our stops was the offices of The Courier, where I worked for about four years starting in 2007. David Meadows, then-publisher of the newspaper, was there to greet me. It was a proud moment, showing off my latest “project” to the boss who was such a formative part of my early professional life.
David died earlier this week at his home in Jefferson City, Missouri. Fittingly, I got the news while I was at work on Thursday, in a job I wouldn’t have without the lessons I learned from him.
A few of the best: Focus on your pursuits, not those of the people around you. In work and in life, it’s tempting to compare yourself to others – or to concern yourself with how they match up to you. This is a habit that leads to unhappiness, with little benefit to offset that harm. As a leader, David didn’t entertain these comparisons. Ever.
Don’t eat a sandwich in an executive meeting. One Monday afternoon, on a deadline, I thought I’d multitask. At the time, I didn’t understand David’s guidance to wait half an hour to eat, but now I think I do. Leaders don’t wear crumbs.
It’s OK to make mistakes – but don’t make them twice. I made plenty of errors as a reporter and editor. The nature of news, with its deadlines and details, is that you sometimes don’t get it right no matter how hard you try. Whether it was a typo in a headline or a missed “jump” – the second part of an article, continued on another page – David understood that things happen. He also made it clear that it was my responsibility to plan for better next time.
Then there are the professional missteps, like the time David was surprised on a Sunday morning by a cutting editorial I wrote and published without a heads up to his office. It was a rotten thing to do as an employee, even if it was more carelessness than an intentional act. He let me know how he felt about it, teaching me to respect an important, implicit professional compact you have with your supervisors – and then he let it go. That lesson: Give grace.
Before coming to Russellville – and before he advanced into general manager and publisher roles – David got his feet wet in the beating heart of newspapers: The pressroom. It gave him a discerning eye for offset printing, an art that demands precision and is harder than it looks. If you’re reading this in the print edition of The Courier, I hope they gave him a good run. I’ll bet they did.
Rest in peace, my friend. For you, this final praise: David Meadows was a good man, and a good boss, who will be missed by many more than just me.
But for all he taught me, I’ll miss him an awful lot.
Mary Kincy Cope was managing editor of The Courier from 2008 to 2011. She lives in Austin, Texas, with her husband and two sons – Arkansas boys in Longhorn country.
