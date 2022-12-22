When readers write to me from various locations around the country and say good things about my column, it is like music to my ears. From the very beginning it has been my purpose and my heart’s desire to include thoughts and ideas that will be helpful, useful and encouraging to every person who takes the time to read it. A while back I received a letter from Mr. Lynn Wooley who said, “I live in Cleveland County, Arkansas, and read your column in the County Herald. I have read them for several years now and enjoy them very much.” Thanks Lynn, I appreciate this more than you will ever know.
He goes on to say, “From January in 2021 it seems that some have been just for me. The column ‘Words can be powerful’ and the poem ‘Should you go first’ were some of them. There have been others just as good. My wife and I had been married for 55 years, six months and five days when she was called home. She got sick and was gone in five days. I know that you had to climb that steep and rocky hill, too. Back then I did not know if I was going to make it through Christmas until a lady that we know sent me a poem in early December that helped me a lot.”
Now, this is me talking. The title of the poem is “My First Christmas in Heaven,” and it was so good that I wanted to share it with you, as you may have lost a loved one or know someone who has. To be sure, these are hard and lonely times, and the words to this poem may bring comfort to you and others as well. It begins:
“I saw the countless Christmas trees around the world below. With tiny lights like Heaven’s stairs, reflecting on the snow. The sight is so spectacular, please wipe away the tears. For I am spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year.
“I hear the many Christmas songs that people hold so dear, but the music can’t compare with the Christmas choir up here. I have no words to tell you the joy their voices bring. For it is beyond description to hear the angels sing. I know how much you miss me, I see the pain inside your heart. But I am not so far away – we really aren’t apart. So be happy for me Dear Ones, you know I hold you dear, be glad I’m spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year. So have a Merry Christmas and wipe away that tear, because I am spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year.” This poem is signed by “A Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother.”
We have permission from the author to share this, so if you have family, friends and loved ones who are walking in this valley, feel free to pass it on, as it may bring comfort to them as well.
Thanks to Lynn for sharing, and I hope you are adjusting and doing better now, and you can reflect and think about the good times you had when you were together here on earth. There is coming a day when all of us will meet our maker, so let’s just use the gifts God gave us while we are here.
Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.
