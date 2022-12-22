When readers write to me from various locations around the country and say good things about my column, it is like music to my ears. From the very beginning it has been my purpose and my heart’s desire to include thoughts and ideas that will be helpful, useful and encouraging to every person who takes the time to read it. A while back I received a letter from Mr. Lynn Wooley who said, “I live in Cleveland County, Arkansas, and read your column in the County Herald. I have read them for several years now and enjoy them very much.” Thanks Lynn, I appreciate this more than you will ever know.

He goes on to say, “From January in 2021 it seems that some have been just for me. The column ‘Words can be powerful’ and the poem ‘Should you go first’ were some of them. There have been others just as good. My wife and I had been married for 55 years, six months and five days when she was called home. She got sick and was gone in five days. I know that you had to climb that steep and rocky hill, too. Back then I did not know if I was going to make it through Christmas until a lady that we know sent me a poem in early December that helped me a lot.”

Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.

