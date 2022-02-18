Ever since we married back on Sept. 8, 2015, my wife Janis has read, proofed and made suggestions for all my columns. Well, today we have a “first,” as she has some things she would like to share, and she will become my very first “guest writer” since I began this column back in 1995.
You should know she is not a novice, as she has written and published four cookbooks, wrote articles for the Arkansas Hospitality Magazine while she was president of the Arkansas Travel Council in 1994, and produced a monthly feature in the Ozark Mountaineer magazine. She was also valedictorian of her graduating class and editor of the 1958 Greenbrier School’s yearbook and newsletter.
“Oh my! This could be dangerous, turning over your ink pen to your wife. Who is this Jim Davidson who writes all these wonderful, sometimes humorous, sometimes serious, sometimes crazy columns for newspapers? How did I discover him, you wonder? Well, newspapers were a part of my growing up days, as my dad, Exel Howard, once wrote the items for Horseshoe Mountain in the Log Cabin Democrat. He would always pitch a little humor and make the news interesting, least to say. Later years when I ran my real estate business, Mack Realty, I felt like I paid the newspaper salaries with my large, one-page real estate ads, and later ads for Pickles Gap Village.
“One day, when I picked up the Log Cabin to check out my advertising, I discovered a wonderful, informative column written by Jim Davidson. I didn’t know who he was, but I thought he must be a smart, intelligent man. I looked forward to his weekly columns and often would clip out a tidbit or two to share with my employees. I actually found one of his books at Walmart titled “You Can Be the Best” that I enjoyed reading. Little did I know that God would put us together a few years later, as Jim and I had both lost our mates.
“There isn’t room to share everything that transpired, but I feel honored to be a part of the ‘Bookcase for Every Child’ and other projects and books he has written since we have been married. I also feel honored that I am the first to read and critique his columns before they go to print. I am probably his worst critic, as I tell him what I really think. I was thinking it would be nice of you, his faithful readers, if you would send him a little note or email of encouragement this week. Let him know if you have enjoyed certain columns and tell him which ones may have meant something to you. His email address is jimdavidson@conwaycorp.net.
“We all need encouragement once in a while, and the old ego needs a pat on the back sometimes, too. Let Jim know which subjects you enjoy reading, whether it’s humor, motivational, thought provoking or just plain entertaining that whets your appetite. If you share these things, it will be encouraging to him. I must tell you that Jim is the real deal – a good Christian man. He’s the best! And so long as his health is good, I am sure he will continue to write and share topics and subjects that will be meaningful to you. We both love to serve the Lord and help people, and his new project, after turning the bookcase project over to the Kiwanis Club, is to get his character education course taught in schools all across our nation. Our children are so important, and we want to leave this good ole USA the very best we can.”
Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.
